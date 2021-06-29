BENTON, Ark., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Access Control Devices, Inc. (ACDI), a leading Channel Intelligence Partner and PaperCut Authorized Solutions Center, is pleased to announce that Jeff McWilliams will take over leadership of the Canadian Sales Team.
Mr. McWilliams served as the Director of Sales for ACDI beginning April 2018 and has since been promoted to Vice President of Sales as of March 2021. He brings a wealth of knowledge, passion, and excitability to a challenging role. In 2019, Jeff led ACDI to its highest revenue recorded in its 25 plus year history. Jeff's leadership and industry experience will drive the continued growth and expansion of the Canadian team. This change will propel ACDI into the future and secure a foothold in the ever-changing technology marketplace and imaging industry we serve.
Mark Hart, Vice President of Business Development, ACDI, will continue to lead the business development team to foster vendor relations, empower OEM growth, and expand ACDI's product offerings. Hart says, "I am proud of the Canadian team that we have assembled and all of their accomplishments. To take it to the next level, they need a true sales leader, and we are fortunate to have this quality in Jeff McWilliams. His integrity, honesty, and strategic thinking are vital, but his unique ability to inspire others through his storytelling is how Jeff will lead this team to achieve beyond just metrics."
Jeff McWilliams, Vice President of Sales, ACDI, says, "I am excited to expand my current role and accept a new challenge that will bring alignment and consistency to an already successful Canadian team." ACDI's dedication to research and development, on-call support, industry-leading PaperCut software, and strong presence in healthcare, education, SME, and legal markets are just some of the key reasons that customers continually choose ACDI.
Access Control Devices, Inc. (ACDI) specializes in delivering world-class integrated software and hardware solutions through proven innovation, service, and culture. Since 1994, office equipment suppliers have trusted ACDI to provide industry-leading capture, print management, and cost-recovery solutions to streamline the complete document lifecycle. Through channel distribution and development partnerships with the most prominent copier and printer manufacturers globally, ACDI solutions drive efficiency and productivity for thousands of organizations in education, healthcare, government, and beyond. For more information, visit http://www.acd-inc.com.
