ACDI is excited to announce the addition of document scanning and capture software by Scanshare applications.
BENTON, Ark., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Access Control Devices, Inc. (ACDI), a world-class software and hardware solutions provider, is pleased to announce they have added Scanshare, a document scanning and capture software, to its portfolio.
"ACDI's commitment has always been to provide the best-of-breed solutions for our partners and we are very excited about our partnership with Scanshare. Our partners have had great success with the Scanshare products in Canada and Latin / South America. We are now excited to continue this success in the USA, the largest market globally," said Mark Hart, VP of Business Development.
Scanshare document scanning solutions help organizations of all sizes improve the accuracy, efficiency and productivity of their paper-based information workflows. Operated by an embedded office multifunctional application, or the native Windows client, Scanshare's server application can rapidly convert your day-to-day business documents into editable electronic files and route them to the desired location.
"We are very excited that ACDI will be representing the workflow solutions of Scanshare Applications. Through this cooperation, a powerful network arises for Sales & Support to the direct and indirect channels. It also allows us to translate ACDI's knowledge of the Market into our corporate mission – the development of the best-in-class workflow platform," says Johann Fassbender, Managing Director Scanshare Applications BV.
About ACDI
Access Control Devices, Inc. (ACDI) specializes in delivering world-class integrated software and hardware solutions through proven innovation, service, and culture. Since 1994, office equipment suppliers have trusted ACDI to provide industry-leading capture, print management, and cost-recovery solutions to streamline the complete document lifecycle. Through channel distribution and development partnerships with the most prominent copier and printer manufacturers globally, ACDI solutions drive efficiency and productivity for thousands of education, healthcare, government, and beyond organizations. For more information, visit http://www.acd-inc.com.
