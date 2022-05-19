Acerta Analytics Solutions Inc. – developer of machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) solutions that help precision manufacturers improve the quality of parts for automotive and off-highway vehicles – is pleased to announce that Brian Willson of Microsoft has joined its Board of Directors as an observer.
KITCHENER, Ontario, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acerta Analytics Solutions Inc. – developer of machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) solutions that help precision manufacturers improve the quality of parts for automotive and off-highway vehicles – is pleased to announce that Brian Willson of Microsoft has joined its Board of Directors as an observer.
In his role as VP Midwest Region, U.S. Automotive Leader at Microsoft, Willson is a long-time automotive industry market sponsor who currently leads a 500+ person organization spanning sales, specialist sales, customer success, and services across the midwestern region of the United States.
"I am honored to join the board of Acerta as an observer. The auto industry continues to transform and Acerta's focus on AI to help ensure vehicle system quality and reliability offers exciting solutions to the challenges so many automakers and suppliers face," Willson stated.
"In addition to the innovative work that Acerta is doing in the automotive industry, I'm impressed by the company's culture and growth mindset. From winning M12's first Female Founders Competition in 2018 to pioneering marketing initiatives during the pandemic, Acerta's thought leadership crosses products and people," Willson continued.
"Brian has been an advocate for Acerta; he provided a lot of support for our go-to-market efforts by facilitating collaboration with the Microsoft Midwest sales team," said Greta Cutulenco, Acerta CEO and co-founder. "We are excited to have Brian on our board to add his invaluable industry experience and support our strategic decisions as we scale the company."
"We are grateful to Microsoft and the Microsoft venture capital fund, M12, for their contributions to our success. M12 has supported Acerta's growth since 2018 and participated in our last financing round in 2020. Today, we partner with Microsoft in co-sale efforts which offer manufacturing solutions that combine our ML/AI LinePulse platform and Microsoft Azure cloud technologies," said Cutulenco.
About Acerta Analytics Solutions Inc.
Forged from industrial experience and driven by data science, Acerta assists precision manufacturers to take their digital transformation beyond manually crunching sensor data. Our ML/AI-powered software services enable companies to make the right decisions fast, optimize production, and improve product quality. We translate complex product data into actionable insights. Founded in 2017, Acerta is based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. Learn more at acerta.ai.
