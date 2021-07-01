NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acker, America's oldest wine shop and the world's largest wine auction house, is pleased to announce its further investment into the market for fine and rare spirits. Beginning July 12th, the company will launch monthly online spirits auctions, ahead of an inaugural US live spirits auction in New York this October. Additionally, following the appointment of Ethan Kelley as Director of Spirits in April, Acker has further expanded its roster of talent with third-party authenticators now located in the United States, Europe and Asia.
"The demand for whiskies and other spirits has only continued to grow since our first dedicated sale in 2019, and we are committed to serving both established and new collectors with a robust calendar of live and online sales, and events backed by the very best expertise in the field," commented Acker CEO, Irvin Goldman. "Ethan Kelley has been a tremendous addition to our team, and we are very much looking forward to building on the success of our spirits auctions in Hong Kong with the launch of monthly online sales this summer, as well as our first live auction of spirits in New York this Fall."
Ethan Kelley, Director of Spirits for Acker, said, "I am thrilled to welcome the world of spirits to Acker with expanded auction and retail offerings as well as engaging educational events. It has been exciting to see interest in this market grow, and Acker is committed to being active and thoughtful members of the spirits community for the years to come."
Acker's monthly online spirits sales will be sourced by its global team and feature lots located in both Hong Kong and New York. Auctions will be open for bidding for one week with the first sale launching on July 12th. Highlights include rare and exceptional bottles of 1976 Karuizawa 32-Year-Old Noh, 1964 Black Bowmore, A.E. DOR Cognac No. 5 -1840, Colonel E.H. Taylor Warehouse C Tornado Surviving, and 1969 Macallan 25-Year-Old Anniversary Malt.
Acker will inaugurate live spirits auctions in New York this October. As with all auctions presented by Acker, online bidding will be enabled, and further details about the October sale will be announced in September. The calendar of live and online auctions will be complemented by an expanded offering of spirits at retail in both New York and Hong Kong. Under the leadership of Ethan Kelley, all spirits offered by Acker – whether auction or retail – will be reviewed by third-party authenticators.
Building upon Acker's successful global events program, including the Wine Workshop and Virtual Tasting series, as well as the members-only Last Drop Club in Hong Kong, the team will roll out a series of whisky tastings and educational events alongside the expanded auction and retail offerings.
Wine auctions also continue at Acker with "live online" sales taking place in Hong Kong on July 10th, and from Delaware on September 9th and 10th. The Hong Kong sale will feature Domaine-direct wines from Dugat-Py alongside other superlative selections, and details for the two-day Delaware auction in September will be shared in the coming weeks.
