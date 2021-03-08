NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In celebration of Women's History Month and International Women's Day, Acker, the world's destination for fine and rare wine™, is proud to announce a special, virtual series spotlighting ten women in the wine community. The series will be hosted by the women of Acker, broaching the topics of entrepreneurship, mentorship, and advocacy. These pre-recorded segments will air on Acker's YouTube and Instagram channels, offering viewers the opportunity to connect with these unique personalities in the wine world on their own time.
The sessions will kick off on International Women's Day (March 8) and will be released throughout the month, featuring discussions with national and international guests, including winemakers, sommeliers, and beverage entrepreneurs. Highlights from Acker's stellar roster include Ann Colgin, founder and co-CEO of Colgin Cellars, Jordan Salcito, CEO and founder of Drink Ramona, Véronique Drouhin, head winemaker of Maison Joseph Drouhin, and renowned importer Martine Saunier.
"The wine world is fortunate to have a surfeit of female pioneers taking the reins of the industry, and we revel in this opportunity to spotlight these incredible women throughout Women's History Month," said Samantha Compono, Chief Marketing Officer of Acker. "Acker has always strived to connect with all corners of the fine wine market, be it through our premier global wine experiences or through virtual tastings that we've hosted with some of the wine community's most poignant personalities. We look forward to engaging with our female peers, our mentors, and the icons of this industry throughout this series as we provide a glimpse at the more personal side of fine wine."
The sessions will be pre-recorded and released directly to Acker's social media channels, @ackerwines. For additional details and full guest bios you can visit: http://www.ackerwines.com/virtual-tastings/women-and-wine/. The series schedule and roster is as follows:
- Monday, March 8th
-Ann Colgin, Founder & Co-CEO, Colgin Cellars
- Wednesday, March 10th
-Jordan Salcito, Founder & CEO, Drink Ramona
- Friday, March 12th
-Silvia Altare, Proprietor & Winemaker, Elio Altare
- Sunday, March 14th
-Laurence Feraud, Proprietor & Winemaker, Domaine du Pegau
- Tuesday, March 16th
-Véronique Drouhin, Head Winemaker, Maison Joseph Drouhin
- Thursday, March 18th
-Rebekah Wineburg, Winemaker, Quintessa
- Saturday, March 20th
-Annie Shi, Partner & Beverage Director, King Restaurant
- Monday, March 22nd
-Chiara Boschis, Winemaker & Proprietor, E. Pira - Chiara Boschis
- Wednesday, March 24th
-Geraldine Godot, Technical Director, Domaine de L'Arlot
- Friday, March 26th
-Martine Saunier, Renowned Importer, Founder of Martine's Wines
About Acker
Established in 1820, Acker is the oldest wine shop in America and the world's largest fine and rare wine auction house. Since third generation wine merchant John Kapon, Chairman of Acker, started the auction business in 1998, the house has gained worldwide recognition. Acker offers a vast array of services, including cellar consultations, a deep retail inventory of fine and rare wine for immediate sale, first class wine education amenities, and fine and rare wine auctions.
