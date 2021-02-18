GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acopia, LLC, a residential mortgage lender, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joey Davidson as its new President.
Davidson has served in several leadership positions since joining the company in 2008, including V.P. of Compliance, S.V.P. of Acopia Home Loans, one of its retail divisions, and his most recent role as Executive Vice President of Acopia, LLC. In addition, Davidson was the previous owner and operator of Meridian Mortgage Corporation. With his more than 28 years in the mortgage industry, Davidson is well suited for his new appointment.
However, his experience isn't what makes Davidson the ideal fit. Stonie O'Briant, the Chairman & CEO of Acopia, LLC, feels with the company's rapid and profitable growth, Davidson is the perfect choice to ensure its strength of culture. "In his tenure with Acopia, Joey has selflessly left positive footprints all across our organization. He represents the epitome of our culture and values, always showing initiative and modeling what it truly means to 'go above and beyond'. As we continue to grow and support home ownership across America through our promise of 'YOUR HOME. OUR COMMITMENT', I am confident Joey will ensure this cohesive focus in all states. I look forward to seeing his impact across our entire organization," says O'Briant.
Davidson himself is eager to get started. He shares, "To serve in this role, for this company, is an absolute honor. Acopia is a very unique company whose guiding principles align perfectly with my personal beliefs about how we should treat others and how we should conduct business. I consider the people of Acopia as my friends and I couldn't be more excited for this opportunity to serve them."
A veteran in the industry, as well as Desert Storm veteran, Davidson is known for his strength of leadership and character. He will assuredly use both to successfully lead the organization through its next phase of growth. "Acopia is in a season of growth and I hope to help contribute to that growth," says Davidson. "Volume is necessary for survival, but we believe culture comes before volume. If you get those two things prioritized correctly, the result is an efficient operation and an atmosphere of inclusion."
