BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acqualina Spa by ESPA is a haven of quiet pampering located at Acqualina Resort & Residences in Miami's Sunny Isles Beach. The Forbes Five Star Spa incorporates Saltability Himalayan salt stones in their massage offerings and as a take-home gift for clients who book their new Spa Detox Package. With the philosophy that a day at the spa should be a journey, these special touches deliver a memorable, high wellness impact experience that continues long after the guest leaves.
"Our guests are now seeking longer experiences," said Catherine Davalle, spa director at Acqualina Spa. "Providing a thoughtful gift makes our spa package extra special so our guests can continue the spa journey while at home."
Acqualina Spa chose to include Saltability's two Himalayan salt stones beautifully packaged in an organza sachet as a gift for each spa guest who books the Spa Detox Package. With an information card on how to enjoy the numerous health benefits, the salt stones offer added value to any massage or spa experience.
"The Spa Detox Package includes an ESPA Detoxifying Salt Scrub followed by a full body massage with an enhanced back massage using two Saltability Himalayan Salt Stones, which the guest keeps at the end of the treatment," said Davalle. "As many of our spa packages are purchased as gifts, we advise the giver that the recipient will not only enjoy a wonderful spa experience but will also go home with a gift to prolong their spa journey."
Acqualina's new Spa Detox Package is a two-hour experience and includes lunch at the private outdoor terrace and spa pool and is priced at $420.
Founded by Ann Brown in 2014, Saltability is now the spa industry's leading provider of quality Himalayan salt stone treatments and products for top resort, day, medical and destination spas worldwide. Saltability is a Healing Lifestyles Earth Day Beauty Award winner, three-time ISPA Innovation Award winner and a Green Spa Network Sustainability Award finalist.
In addition to at Acqualina, Saltability products and treatments are found at top spas and wellness destinations worldwide, including Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Four Seasons in London and Hong Kong, Montage Laguna Beach, the MGM Macau and more.
About Acqualina Resort & Residences
Acqualina Resort & Residences is where the charm of a Mediterranean villa meets elegance on the beach. The lush grounds feature red couches set on Seashore Paspalum grass and are dotted with signature red umbrellas. A seaside luxury haven located on 4.5 beachfront acres in pristine Sunny Isles Beach, Acqualina Resort features 98 impeccably appointed guest rooms and suites and 188 residences with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, world-class dining including Il Mulino New York, the alfresco Costa Grill and the new Ke-uH Japanese restaurant, three oceanfront swimming pools, spacious meeting rooms and an innovative marine biology-based children's program. A variety of lavish interior and exterior venues provide an ideal background for opulent weddings and memorable events. Acqualina Spa by ESPA, the first ESPA-branded spa in the United States, provides guests with an exquisite 20,000-square-foot, two-story tranquil sanctuary of excellence and relaxation. A family-owned and operated property, Acqualina is a recipient of the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Awards for both the hotel and spa and the AAA Five Diamond Award. Follow us on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Media Contact
Jennifer O'Donley, Saltability, 5732304711, jenny@catchphrasepr.com
SOURCE Saltability