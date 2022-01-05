SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acqueon, a leading conversational engagement software company, today announced it has appointed Patrick Beyries Chief Product Officer for the company. Since 2005, Acqueon has been innovating proactive customer engagement with platform-agnostic software that connects Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Conversational AI, and Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS), leveraging all three for better communication with customers and better distribution of work to agents and associates. The company's software orchestrates multi-channel, multi-touch outreach for sales, service, collections, and loyalty development.
In this newly created position, Beyries will collaborate closely with the product team, customers, partners, and industry experts to define the future of customer engagement and drive the execution of Acqueon's vision. Beyries comes from SaaS-leader Salesforce where he spent over a decade leading product teams, product strategy and was instrumental in growing the Salesforce Service Cloud product, the largest product at Salesforce, to over $6B in recurring revenue.
"I am thrilled to have Patrick join Acqueon," said Ashish Koul Acqueon CEO. "His domain expertise and track record will be critical to propel us through our next stage of growth."
"I am excited at Acqueon's unique positioning and immense market opportunity," noted Patrick Beyries. "I am inspired to join the company and the leadership team on their mission to transform customer engagement."
About Acqueon
Acqueon's conversational engagement software lets customer-centric brands orchestrate campaigns and proactively engage with consumers using voice, messaging, and email channels. Acqueon leverages a rich data platform, statistical and predictive models, and intelligent workflows that enable enterprises to maximize the potential of every customer interaction. Acqueon is trusted by 200 clients across a broad range of industries and verticals to increase sales, drive proactive service, improve collections, and develop loyalty.
For more information, go to https://www.acqueon.com or follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/acqueon.
Trademark Note: Names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Media Contact:
Lisa McDermott
VP Marketing
+1 610-656-3339
Media Contact
nicolas@acqueon.com, Acqueon, 1 415-378-6734, nicolas@acqueon.com
Lisa McDermott, Acqueon, 610-656-3339, lisa.mcdermott@acqueon.com
SOURCE Acqueon