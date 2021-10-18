MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Across Oceans Group ("AOG"), established new products, expanded international sales and reseller partnerships with Cole Haan and Shoes For Crews by creating and developing partnerships for several high-end, anti slip-resistant dress and activewear footwear for today's professional with new safety out sole technology, proven to reduce workplace slips and falls for crew and the staff working onboard cruise ships, airlines, hotels, casinos and in grocery stores.
While expanding product sales in retail stores, Mr. Diggle created the concept, the design, and the execution of the Miles and Malorie Wingtip Oxford safety shoes and the newest launch of the Candace Bow Loafer, Sylvia Wedge, and the Eila Ballet Flat. AOG led international market sales, growth opportunities, partner contract terms, store operations, products, international marketing plans, planned store openings, and opened Cole Haan GRANDSHØP's the new concept stores in Panama City, Dominican Republic, Medellín, Colombia, and in Costa Rica.
Retail brands like Cole Haan are gaining access to new international and untapped markets such as cruise lines, in duty-free malls onboard ships, and airports, which offers alluring opportunities to drive sales growth. Across Oceans Group managed Cole Haan for all of Latin America, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Cruise Lines covering the largest region from Chile up to the State of Florida, including 50 stores, shop-in-shops, e-commerce, wholesale, retail, and lifestyle brands.
"Over the last four years years, I have enjoyed managing and finding new distribution partners, reporting P&L performance and creating localized marketing for close to 50 Countries. I launched e-commerce, a new digital platform for the first time in these developing regions during the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing our client and the distribution partners to enjoy online revenues when stores closed during the pandemic," said Douglas Diggle, President & CEO
Across Oceans Group specializes in game changing innovations, products and sales connecting the cruise line, offshore, maritime, hospitality, travel retail and aviation industries. We have already helped dozens of leading institutions, Fortune 500 businesses and governments to see the world differently and discover new opportunities never imagined. We partner with our clients in solving the hardest problems challenging their businesses.
Our assignments focus on revenue growth, sales, product innovation, product strategies and technology, across industries, geographies and enterprises to drive profitability. We work alongside our global clients as one team to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition and redefine industries. The solutions we have developed in partnership with our clients have transformed not just companies but also entire industries.
