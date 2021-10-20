BALTIMORE, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Action Elevator, a family-owned full-service elevator company headquartered in Maryland, has expanded into the Mid-Atlantic region. With this expansion, Leslie Durakis will join the Action team as the Director of Sales and Marketing.
Action's expansion into the Mid-Atlantic region was driven by the company's desire to continue to grow and expand its service base. The addition of Leslie Durakis was an important element to this expansion, as the company needed someone who has both the experience and self-motivation to increase and improve their marketing strategies to help achieve their goals.
The acquisition of Avery Elevator in December of 2020, allows for Action Elevator to expand its business into the Northern Virginia and Washington D.C. markets.
ABOUT LESLIE DURAKIS
Leslie Durakis brings 10 years of experience in her new role as Director of Sales and Marketing. She started in the industry in 2011 as a Sales Intern with Schindler Elevator and quickly advanced her career to become a Service and Account Manager. Durakis received her Masters of Marketing Management in 2017 which catapulted her career to her current role with Action Elevator.
"I am excited to join the team at an exciting time in the company's growth and look forward to leveraging my 10 years of industry experience to lead our marketing and sales team as we continue to expand our service base," said Durakis.
Over the last 10 years, Leslie has been active with multiple industry organizations that include BOMA, AOBA, IREM MD, and IREM DC. Her passion for meeting new people, building strong relationships, and organizing and creating resources for the sales team have made her a valuable asset to the team.
What drew Leslie to Action Elevator was the fact that they have a strong reputation as a service company. "In my first interaction with Action, I noticed a lot of energy in the office. People were collaborating at different workstations, coworkers seemed busy and upbeat. I think this reflects on the company's egalitarian values. I like the idea of having people contributing ideas at every level reaching to achieve our goals," she states.
ABOUT ACTION ELEVATOR
Action Elevator, a full-service elevator company where action speaks louder than words, was founded by John Marshall on the principles of dedicated customer service, an honest devotion to sound maintenance performance, and the belief that profit is not the bottom line. The real bottom line is quality and customer satisfaction.
While meeting with clients, Marshall saw a reoccurring theme; the elevator service industry was not meeting the needs of its customers. From property managers to building owners, all expressed frustrations with the poor conditions of their equipment but also the difficulty in finding elevator services that met their needs. Between reliable PM performance, quality repair needs, and third-party safety inspection reports, elevator managers and owners were searching for a better alternative to the industry status quo.
Action currently serves the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area and the Delmarva Peninsula with an experienced staff of elevator experts. They are available to meet all of your vertical transportation needs from preventative maintenance contracts, repairs, and modernizations, to third-party QEI inspection reports. Please visit our website to learn more.
