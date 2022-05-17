Action Title Research, a technology-based search solution for the title insurance market, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with four executive appointments to fuel product growth and address growing customer demand. The new members of the executive leadership team bring technology and title experience, which will enable more efficient and effective title search coverage as the company expands to new markets.
GLEN ROCK, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Action Title Research, a technology-based search solution for the title insurance market, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with four executive appointments to fuel product growth and address growing customer demand.
With over 750 customers, Action Title Research's proprietary workflow software platform enables faster and more reliable title research results. This purpose-built solution provides customers with comprehensive, quick, and accurate search at scale while replacing historically manual and cumbersome processes with automated workflows and faster-turn times. The new members of the executive leadership team bring technology and title experience, which will enable more efficient and effective title search coverage as the company expands to new markets.
Today Action Title Research added the following executives to its team:
- Chintan Parekh joins as Chief Financial Officer. Chintan brings an exceptional track record of leading global finance, planning, and strategic activities. He was most recently the Vice President of Finance and Legal at LogiNext.
- Sarel Doglu joins as Chief Technical Officer. Sarel is a hands-on technology professional with more than 25 years building innovative solutions and leading technology groups.
- Pat Downing joins as Chief Software Architect. Pat brings thirty-plus years in technology development to Action Title Research and was most recently the CTO for FirstClose, a property and borrower data intelligence platform.
- Monica Barerra joins as Director of Operations (New England). Monica brings more than 20 years of experience in the real estate and title market.
"We are excited to be welcoming an accomplished team of leaders to Action Title Research today," said Chris Blum, co-founder and CEO. "We're building a world-class team by hiring the best and the brightest, and we know that this expanded leadership team has the right skills to develop strong products and ultimately successfully expand our market presence."
This announcement follows news in March that Action Title Research has acquired Eastland Title Services, a leading provider of title services in New England. In late 2021, Strattam Capital invested $30 million in Action Title Research to further automate and digitize the U.S. real estate landscape.
About Action Title Research
Action Title Research applies a proven, technology-driven process to title research and public records analysis. Our innovative systems and processes ensure consistent quality and delivery. Solutions can be tailored to fit your agency workflow. For more information, please visit ActionTitleResearch.com.
