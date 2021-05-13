ROCKAWAY, N.J., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Activu today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program, having integrated its vis/ability platform with ServiceNow. As part of its new "Event Driven Visual Intelligence" initiative, Activu's ServiceNow integration allows I.T. and Cyber Operations teams to identify and resolve business-critical incidents faster and with less disruption to the organization.
Leading I.T. and Cyber teams use Activu's vis/ability Platform to separate signal from noise while automatically raising awareness across the organization. For each critical incident generated by ServiceNow alerts, vis/ability delivers context and insight in realtime, by instantly assembling incident-related dashboards from workstations, web applications, streaming video, and more, into a common operating picture that can be displayed and shared anywhere: on control room displays, on desktops, laptops and mobile devices, improving incident response and time to resolution.
"With years of experience providing situational awareness collaboration solutions for critical teams and high-security control rooms—Activu is thrilled to work with with the experts in network and application monitoring at ServiceNow," said John Alfieri, COO at Activu. He added, "Whether monitoring and collaborating within a single NOC, or across a geographically-dispersed network of fusion centers involving remote employees, Activu Link for ServiceNow helps I.T. Operations teams significantly decrease the time to resolution of critical ITSM and APM events."
Learn more at activu.com/visability
