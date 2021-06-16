TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. ("AcuityAds" or the "Corporation") (TSX: AT) (NASDAQ: ATY), a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising channels, is pleased to announce that, at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today, all director nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation, as follows:
Nominee
Votes "For"
% Votes For
Votes "Withheld"
% of Votes Withheld
Tal Hayek
14,523,829
99.961%
5,732
0.039%
Sheldon Pollack
13,912,576
95.754%
616,985
4.246%
Roger Dent
7,384,230
50.822%
7,145,331
49.178%
Igal Mayer
14,290,123
98.352%
239,438
1.648%
Yishay Waxman
14,290,058
98.352%
239,503
1.648%
Corey Ferengul
14,077,528
96.889%
452,033
3.111%
Elisabeth Donohue
14,519,257
99.929%
10,304
0.071%
In addition, the only other item of business at the Meeting, being the re-appointment of auditors of the Corporation, was also approved, as follows:
Appointment of Auditor
Votes "For"
% Votes For
Votes "Withheld"
% of Votes Withheld
23,869,762
99.828%
41,111
0.172%
About AcuityAds:
AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising with best-of-category return on advising spend. Its journey automation technology, illumin™, offers planning, buying and real-time intelligence from one platform. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin™ brings unique programmatic capabilities to close the gap between advertising planning and execution. The Company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers. AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acuityads-announces-voting-results-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301314067.html
SOURCE AcuityAds Holdings Inc.