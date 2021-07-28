STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ("Acurx" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, announced today that the Company will release its 2021 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 8:30 am ET before the U.S. financial markets open.
David P. Luci, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert G. Shawah, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide a business update as follows:
Date: Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Toll free (U.S. and International): 877-790-1503
Conference ID: 13721752
About Ibezapolstat
Ibezapolstat is a novel, orally-administered antibacterial compound being developed as a targeted, narrow spectrum oral antibiotic for the treatment of patients with C. difficile Infection (CDI). It is the first of a novel class of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors under development by Acurx to treat bacterial infections.
In June 2018, ibezapolstat was designated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) for the treatment of patients with CDI and will be eligible to benefit from the incentives for the development of new antibiotics established under the Generating New Antibiotic Incentives Now (GAIN) Act. In January 2019, FDA granted "Fast Track" designation to ibezapolstat for the treatment of patients with CDI.
The Company successfully completed Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials of ibezapolstat and in the second half of 2021 Acurx expects to begin enrollment of its Phase 2b vancomycin-controlled efficacy study in a 1:1 randomized trial of a total of 64 patients with CDI.
The CDC has designated C. difficile as an urgent threat highlighting the need for new antibiotics to treat CDI.
About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult to treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme and its R&D preclinical pipeline includes antibiotic candidates that target other Gram-positive bacteria, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococcus (VRE) and Penicillin-Resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (PRSP).
To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com.
Investor Contact:
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
David P. Luci, President & CEO
Tel: 917-533-1469
Email: davidluci@acurxpharma.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acurx-pharmaceuticals-to-discuss-2021-second-quarter-financial-results-on-august-17-2021-conference-call-and-provide-business-update-301342371.html
SOURCE Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.