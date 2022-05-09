Butler Oversees a Management Portfolio of Income-Restricted and Mitchell Lama Properties Across New York City
NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, New York's leading residential property management company, announced the promotion of Adam Butler to Managing Director of the Metropolitan Division, a segment of the company dedicated to providing property management services to income-restricted and Mitchell Lama properties in Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, and Manhattan.
As Managing Director, Butler oversees a dedicated team of property managers who are responsible for more than 3,200 residential units across eight multifamily apartment complexes.
Butler joined FirstService Residential in 2017 as general manager of Bayridge Air Rights, a New York State Mitchell Lama cooperative with over 800 apartments. He quickly established himself as a subject matter expert in the rules and regulations governing income-restricted and Mitchell Lama properties, and was appointed account executive for several other Mitchell Lama buildings in the Metropolitan Division portfolio.
"Adam continuously exhibits strong leadership qualities, great attention to detail and a thorough understanding of the unique complexities and compliance requirements for New York City and New York State Mitchell Lama buildings, affordable housing, and income-restricted properties," said FirstService Residential Executive Vice President Tal Eyal. "He is a true representation of service excellence and dedication to making a difference for the clients we serve."
Butler began his career in property management 14 years ago as an office administrator and quickly worked his way up through the ranks to general manager before he joined FirstService Residential.
"Since the beginning of my career, I've always sought to make a difference for the buildings under my care, no matter the size or prestige of the property," said Butler. "I very much look forward to beginning a new chapter of service for the boards, shareholders and residents that are served by the Metropolitan Division."
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,600 properties representing more than 1.7 million residential units across the U.S. and Canada. In the New York region, FirstService Residential manages more than 600 condominiums, cooperatives and multifamily rental properties representing nearly 90,000 residential units.
