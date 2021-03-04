NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frazier & Deeter, one of the nation's Top 50 accounting and advisory firms, announced today that Adam Mark, CPA, CISSP, PMP, has joined the firm as a Principal in the Process, Risk & Governance (PRG) practice.
"Adam makes an excellent addition to our leadership team," noted Sabrina Serafin, National Practice Leader of Frazier & Deeter's Process, Risk & Governance service line. "His skills and experience working with a diverse set of clients will expand Frazier & Deeter's ability to meet the evolving demands of our business partners."
Mr. Mark brings over sixteen years of accounting and advisory experience to Frazier & Deeter's Process, Risk & Governance practice. He drives collaboration across three lines of defense, with a multifaceted focus on maturing an organization's hindsight and oversight functions to provide more accurate insights to drive the business forward. He also teaches organizations how to leverage technology and analytics to improve their foresight to anticipate what is around the next curve.
"I'm excited to join a team with a strong reputation for client service," said Mr. Mark. "Frazier & Deeter's unique positioning in the marketplace paired with their commitment to client innovation driven by the development of new technologies and their people is the perfect fit for me."
Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Mark worked at Deloitte, where he was an active member in the Controls Advisory practice. He has deep experience managing pre-IPO engagements to help organizations prepare for a more sustainable and smarter approach to going public. His understanding of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board allows him to help clients avoid common pitfalls that can cause costly fire drills.
