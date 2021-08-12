(PRNewsfoto/Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.)

 By Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company") today announced operational and financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share. 

  • Reported net earnings of $4.7 million, or $1.10 per diluted common share, on revenues of $486.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $3.5 million, or $0.82 per diluted common share, on revenues of $152.3 million for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Generated net cash provided by operating activities of $29.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $6.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily driven by changes in working capital due to an increase in the market price of crude oil.
  • Reported adjusted net earnings of $1.9 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.8 million, or a loss of $0.18 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted cash flow for the second quarter of 2021 was $7.4 million versus $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. 

Adjusted net earnings (losses), adjusted earnings (losses) per diluted common share and adjusted cash flow are non-generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measures that are defined and reconciled in the financial tables later in this release. 

Additional Highlights for Q2 2021

  • Maintained strong financial flexibility at June 30, 2021, including $88.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. This represented a 126% increase from $39.3 million at December 31, 2020.
  • Liquidity of $111.4 million at June 30, 2021, including cash and cash equivalents and $22.8 million available under the Company's $40.0 million Credit Agreement entered into in May 2021.
  • Adam's crude oil marketing subsidiary, GulfMark Energy, Inc. ("GulfMark"), marketed approximately 89,585 barrels per day ("bpd") of crude oil during the second quarter of 2021, compared to 81,152 bpd during the second quarter of 2020 and 82,889 bpd during the first quarter of 2021. GulfMark held 413,973 barrels of crude oil inventory at June 30, 2021, compared to 421,759 barrels at December 31, 2020.
  • The collective fleet of Service Transport Company ("Service Transport"), Adams' liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk transportation subsidiary, traveled approximately 7.25 million miles during the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.89 million miles during the second quarter of 2020 and 6.93 million miles during the first quarter of 2021. Significantly contributing to the year-over-year increase in miles traveled for the second quarter was the June 2020 purchase of assets from CTL Transportation, which added new services and product lines for the Company's new and existing customers in new markets in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri and Ohio.

Kevin J. Roycraft, Adams' Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We were pleased with our results for the second quarter of 2021, including generating adjusted cash flow that was almost four times higher than both the first quarter of this year and the second quarter of 2020.  Contributing to our financial performance for this year's second quarter was a continued improvement in the economic backdrop, including increased demand for crude oil and a resulting higher price environment. Our recent acquisitions in our transportation and pipeline and storage segments also benefited our results for the period.  We were especially pleased with the second quarter performance of the VEX Pipeline System, which we acquired in October of last year, producing positive cash flow in its second full quarter of operation." 

Capital Investments and Dividends

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company spent capital of $3.4 million for trailers and other field equipment.  In addition, Adams paid dividends of $1.0 million, or $0.24 per common share.    

Adams' Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend for the second quarter of 2021 of $0.24 per common share, payable on September 17, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 3, 2021.  Adams' has consistently paid a dividend since 1994.    

Outlook

Mr. Roycraft concluded, "Looking to the second half of 2021, we remain focused on increasing efficiencies in each of our business segments.  This includes further integrating our newly acquired terminals and leveraging back haul opportunities with continued efforts to diversify our offerings.  We also plan to grow in new and existing areas with our crude oil marketing segment.  Finally, as we have successfully done in the past, we will continue to evaluate business development opportunities that complement our core businesses and support our mission of providing unparalleled service quality and reliability for our customers."

"Underpinning our strategic initiatives to enhance and expand our business is ensuring we maintain a solid financial position.  Our strong balance sheet and significant liquidity served us well in the economic depths associated with the pandemic, and we believe our financial flexibility will continue to differentiate Adams in the marketplace moving forward.  Also key to our past and future success is the dedicated efforts of our full employee team.  I look forward to working closely with them as we identify and execute on additional targeted opportunities to prudently grow the business for the long-term benefit of our shareholders."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and accompanying schedules includes the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted cash flow, adjusted net earnings (losses) and adjusted earnings (losses) per common share.  The accompanying schedules provide definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.  Company management believes these measures are useful indicators of the financial performance of our business and uses these measurements as aids in monitoring the Company's ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter and year to year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against peer companies.  Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, net cash flow provided by operating activities, earnings per share or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.  Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.  The non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled in the financial tables below. 

About Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in crude oil marketing, transportation, terminalling and storage and tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk through its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc., Service Transport Company, Victoria Express Pipeline, LLC and GulfMark Terminals, LLC.  For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, and other aspects of our operations or operating results. In many cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," "may," "will," "objective," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "expect," "believe," "predict," "budget," "projection," "goal," "forecast," "target" or similar words. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words. Where, in any forward-looking statement, the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and any other risk factors included in Adams' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  However, there can be no assurance that such expectation or belief will result or be achieved. Unless legally required, Adams undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact 

Tracy E. Ohmart

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

tohmart@adamsresources.com

(713) 881-3609

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues:

















Marketing



$

463,092





$

140,141





$

767,115





$

477,362



Transportation



23,497





12,145





44,732





28,401



Pipeline and storage



155









388







Total revenues



486,744





152,286





812,235





505,763





















Costs and expenses:

















Marketing



453,081





131,454





748,288





484,319



Transportation



19,078





10,888





36,538





24,073



Pipeline and storage



488









1,032







General and administrative



2,961





2,731





6,337





5,625



Depreciation and amortization



4,801





4,278





9,854





8,751



Total costs and expenses



480,409





149,351





802,049





522,768





















Operating earnings (losses)



6,335





2,935





10,186





(17,005)





















Other income (expense):

















Interest and other income



62





144





196





509



Interest expense



(204)





(68)





(424)





(218)



Total other (expense) income, net



(142)





76





(228)





291





















Earnings (losses) before income taxes



6,193





3,011





9,958





(16,714)



Income tax (provision) benefit



(1,484)





492





(2,441)





8,790





















Net earnings (losses)



$

4,709





$

3,503





$

7,517





$

(7,924)





















Earnings (losses) per share:

















Basic net earnings (losses) per common share



$

1.11





$

0.83





$

1.77





$

(1.87)



Diluted net earnings (losses) per common share



$

1.10





$

0.82





$

1.76





$

(1.87)





















Dividends per common share



$

0.24





$

0.24





$

0.48





$

0.48





















 

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)







June 30,



December 31,





2021



2020

ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$

88,668





$

39,293



Restricted cash



7,033





12,772



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts



125,910





99,799



Accounts receivable – related party



4







Inventory



29,712





19,336



Derivative assets



1,255





61



Income tax receivable



5,846





13,288



Prepayments and other current assets



2,122





2,964



Total current assets



260,550





187,513













Property and equipment, net



90,577





94,134



Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



7,249





8,051



Intangible assets, net



3,700





4,106



Other assets



2,930





2,383



Total assets



$

365,006





$

296,187













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable



$

151,113





$

85,991



Derivative liabilities



1,221





52



Current portion of finance lease obligations



4,333





4,112



Current portion of operating lease liabilities



2,184





2,050



Other current liabilities



13,556





22,343



Total current liabilities



172,407





114,548



Other long-term liabilities:









Long-term debt



8,000







Asset retirement obligations



2,342





2,308



Finance lease obligations



11,246





11,507



Operating lease liabilities



5,067





6,000



Deferred taxes and other liabilities



11,093





12,732



Total liabilities



210,155





147,095













Commitments and contingencies



















Shareholders' equity



154,851





149,092



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

365,006





$

296,187



 

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)







Six Months Ended





June 30,





2021



2020

Operating activities:









Net earnings (losses)



$

7,517





$

(7,924)



Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (losses) to net cash









provided by (used in) operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



9,854





8,751



Gains on sales of property



(265)





(140)



Provision for doubtful accounts



(2)





(24)



Stock-based compensation expense



417





304



Deferred income taxes



(1,636)





(1,534)



Net change in fair value contracts



(25)





(12)



Changes in assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable



(26,109)





27,103



Accounts receivable/payable, affiliates



(4)





1



Inventories



(10,376)





6,570



Income tax receivable



7,442





(4,733)



Prepayments and other current assets



842





262



Accounts payable



63,831





(63,013)



Accrued liabilities



1,235





3,875



Other



(614)





55



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



52,107





(30,459)













Investing activities:









Property and equipment additions



(3,602)





(2,880)



Asset acquisition







(9,137)



Proceeds from property sales



1,316





514



Insurance and state collateral refunds







1,129



Net cash used in investing activities



(2,286)





(10,374)













Financing activities:









Borrowings under Credit Agreement



8,000







Principal repayments of finance lease obligations



(2,123)





(1,070)



Payment for financed portion of VEX acquisition



(10,000)







Payment of contingent consideration liability







(111)



Dividends paid on common stock



(2,062)





(2,044)



Net cash used in financing activities



(6,185)





(3,225)













Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash



43,636





(44,058)



Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period



52,065





122,255



Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period



$

95,701





$

78,197



 

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow to

















Net Earnings (Losses):

















Net earnings (losses)



$

4,709





$

3,503





$

7,517





$

(7,924)



Add (subtract):

















Income tax (benefit) provision



1,484





(492)





2,441





(8,790)



Depreciation and amortization



4,801





4,278





9,854





8,751



Gains on sales of property



(182)









(265)





(140)



Stock-based compensation expense



232





170





417





304



Early retirement and terminations costs







431









431



Inventory liquidation gains



(3,650)





(6,031)





(10,593)







Inventory valuation losses















18,184



Net change in fair value contracts



(4)





7





(25)





(12)



Adjusted cash flow



$

7,390





$

1,866





$

9,346





$

10,804











Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Adjusted net (losses) earnings and (losses)

















earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):

















Net earnings (losses)



$

4,709





$

3,503





$

7,517





$

(7,924)



Add (subtract):

















Gains on sales of property



(182)









(265)





(140)



Stock-based compensation expense



232





170





417





304



Early retirement and terminations costs







431









431



Net change in fair value contracts



(4)





7





(25)





(12)



Inventory liquidation gains



(3,650)





(6,031)





(10,593)







Inventory valuation losses















18,184



Tax effect of adjustments to earnings (losses)



757





1,139





2,197





(3,941)



Adjusted net earnings (losses)



$

1,862





$

(781)





$

(752)





$

6,902





















Adjusted earnings (losses) per common share



$

0.44





$

(0.18)





$

(0.19)





$

1.63



 

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands)







Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow to Net Cash

   Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



$

29,106





$

(6,613)





$

52,107





$

(30,459)



Add (subtract):

















Income tax provision (benefit)



1,484





(492)





2,441





(8,790)



Deferred income taxes



807





(1,155)





1,636





1,534



Provision for doubtful accounts



1









2





24



Early retirement and terminations costs







431









431



Inventory liquidation gains



(3,650)





(6,031)





(10,593)







Inventory valuation losses















18,184



Changes in assets and liabilities



(20,358)





15,726





(36,247)





29,880



Adjusted cash flow



$

7,390





$

1,866





$

9,346





$

10,804



 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adams-resources--energy-inc-announces-results-for-second-quarter-2021-and-declares-quarterly-dividend-301354646.html

SOURCE Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.