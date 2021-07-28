SEATTLE, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdaptX, a clinical performance management solution company, today announced the completion of $6 million in Series A funding led by Vulcan Capital. All existing investors also participated in the round, including Founders' Co-op, Arnold Venture Group, WRF Capital, and Alumni Ventures Group. The company will use these new funds to add key hires and to invest in its unique adaptive clinical management technology.
"AdaptX's AI-driven solution dramatically improves the delivery of healthcare," says YB Choi, partner at Vulcan Capital. "AdaptX allows health systems to leverage their significant investments in electronic medical records to advance patient care and improve financial results. Vulcan Capital is excited to deepen our support of AdaptX's continued growth as the company serves health systems across the U.S."
With this expansion, the company is also changing its name from MDmetrix to AdaptX to reflect its far-reaching impact on healthcare performance. AdaptX's solution tackles the biggest issues facing health systems—including recovery from the Covid-19 financial crisis, quality of care, health equity, and value-based payments.
"We are thrilled with the tremendous support of our investors, and we plan to deploy these additional resources to further improve patient care while bending the cost curve," says Warren Ratliff, chief executive officer of AdaptX. "Our new name, AdaptX, underscores the breadth of the transformation we are achieving for health systems."
"Adaptive clinical management is a monumental shift in healthcare," says Dan Low, MD, associate professor at the University of Washington and chief medical officer of MDmetrix. "AdaptX's solution is enabling our customers to address the most critical challenges facing health systems: increasing capacity while running critical services on time, reducing use of opioids in surgery, improving care performance across treatments and workflows, and addressing racial inequities in care. Our customers are seeing sweeping improvements in the efficiency, effectiveness, and quality of care."
About AdaptX
With AdaptX's unique Adaptive Clinical Management™ solution, health systems transform clinical performance, delivering dramatically better patient care and financial results. AdaptX's AI-driven Mission Control Center empowers clinical leaders to quickly and easily leverage their real-world data to visualize performance, compare approaches, and ADAPT – across patients, teams, protocols, workflows, and facilities.
AdaptX is headquartered in Seattle and was founded in 2016. To learn more, please visit http://www.adaptx.com.
