GETTYSBURG, Pa., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The OPEN MINDS Integrated Care Online community, powered by NextGen Healthcare, is offering a free webinar, "Adding Social Determinants To Care Coordination Programs: The Jewish Family & Children's Services (JFCS) Case Study," on October 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm EST.
Helping clients learn to navigate and control their social environment can lead to better health outcomes, but it can be difficult to know where to start.
NextGen Healthcare has partnered with OPEN MINDS and Jewish Family & Children's Services (JFCS) to provide an overview of social determinants of health (SDoH), including those emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Join Ronke Komolafe, DBH, Director of Behavioral Health Solutions for NextGen Healthcare; Sharon Hicks, MBA, MSW, Senior Associate at OPEN MINDS; Mario Lippy, Psy.D., Clinical Director at the Michael R. Zent Healthcare Center for JFCS; Megan Lipman, Vice President of Quality Management and Compliance at JFCS; and Brian Rosenstein, Population Health Manager at JFCS, for an engaging session that will outline the steps taken and apply lessons learned from incorporating SDoH into care management.
Learn how JFCS, an organization dedicated to strengthening the community through quality behavioral health social services, and primary medical care to children, families and adults, successfully incorporated social determinants of health into care management.
Register for free for this webinar and join the Integrated Care Online community at https://integratedcareonline.com/adding-social-determinants-to-care-coordination-programs-the-jfcs-case-study/#.
About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.
NextGen Healthcare partners with medical, behavioral, and dental providers in their journey to value-based care. Their integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes.
About Jewish Family & Children's Service
A Safe Space for Children, Teens & Adults in Greater Phoenix.
Jewish Family and Children's Service is a non-profit, non-sectarian 501(c) (3) organization dedicated to strengthening the community through quality behavioral health social services, and primary medical care to children, families and adults. Our approach to care is based on traditional Jewish values, but that does not mean we only serve Jewish families. We provide quality services to people of all faiths that helps strengthen families, resolve conflicts and cope with everyday living.
JFCS programs and services include: counseling, mental health assessment and treatment, early childhood trauma assessment and treatment, child crisis intervention and rehabilitative services, support for victims of domestic violence, substance abuse, work force readiness & high school equivalency exams for teens in foster care. Learn more at https://www.jfcsaz.org/about-us/.
About OPEN MINDS
OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.
OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children's services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.