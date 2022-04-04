Addison Group, a national leader in professional services specializing in talent and consulting solutions, announces its newest expansion into Fort Worth, Texas. The office opening reflects a continued momentum Addison Group has experienced over the last several years, with 34 physical offices and remote support nationally.
FORT WORTH, Texas, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Addison Group ("Addison"), a national leader in professional services specializing in talent and consulting solutions, announces its newest expansion into Fort Worth, Texas. The office opening reflects a continued momentum Addison Group has experienced over the last several years, with 34 physical offices and remote support nationally. Addison's introduction to the Fort Worth market includes specialized human resources and administrative recruiting, executive search, and consulting services.
"Our expansion into Fort Worth is a testament to Addison's expanding presence in Texas," said Ed Kavanagh, President, Human Resources & Administrative for Addison Group. "The increasing demands for talent resources in the Fort Worth market coincide with our existing Texas businesses and national presence. I am confident in the team we have assembled to develop another high-producing branch for our vertical."
A team of seasoned talent advisors will lead Addison's expansion into Fort Worth, including Len Friedrichs, Senior Vice President, Human Resources & Administrative, Misty Lockhart, Division Leader, Human Resources & Administrative, for three branches, and Sydney Parker, newly promoted Branch Manager, Human Resources & Administrative, for the Fort Worth expansion.
"There is so much opportunity to expand and invest in the Fort Worth market. I am excited to be stepping into this new role and play an integral part as Branch Manager for the Human Resources & Administrative team at Addison Group," said Parker.
Addison Group offers consulting services and talent solution capabilities across multiple sectors, including information technology, finance and accounting, healthcare, human resources, administrative, and digital marketing. The company has maintained a local consultative business approach dedicated to its people-first culture even during significant national expansion. Addison continues to be recognized with accolades for top performance and workplace culture, including Inc. 5000, Inc. Best Workplaces, Crain's "Fast Fifty," Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Staffing 100 List, and multiple Regional Top Workplaces.
About Addison Group
Addison Group is a leading professional services firm specializing in talent solutions and consulting services, offering a full suite of capabilities across multiple sectors, including information technology, finance and accounting, healthcare, human resources, administrative, and digital marketing. With a growing network of companies, offices across the United States, and deep relationships in regional and local markets, Addison is one of the top talent solutions and consulting services companies in the US, providing industry-leading expertise with a national reach and a localized touch. Founded in 1999, Addison has been repeatedly recognized by the media as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States and a top workplace and a Best of Staffing Company by Inavero. Learn more at https://addisongroup.com
