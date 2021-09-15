LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO), one of the leading agricultural companies in South America, announced today the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on April 28, 2021. The Form 20-F is available on Adecoagro's website at http://ir.adecoagro.com. Adecoagro will provide its shareholders, upon request and free of charge, a hard copy of our Form 20-F, including our audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

For questions please contact:

Victoria Cabello

IR Manager

Email: ir@adecoagro.com  

Tel: +54 (11) 4836-8651

About Adecoagro:

Adecoagro is a leading agricultural company in South America. Adecoagro owns over 220 thousand hectares of farmland and several industrial facilities spread across the most productive regions of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, where it produces over 1.9 million tons of agricultural products including sugar, ethanol, bio-electricity, milled rice, corn, wheat, soybean and dairy products, among others.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adecoagro-announces-filing-of-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-year-ended-december-31-2020-on-april-28-2021-301378144.html

SOURCE Adecoagro S.A.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.