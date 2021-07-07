MCLEAN, Va., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accomplished customer solution expert Adedayo (Dayo) Ojo has joined global advisory firm Celerity as the new Salesforce lead and Senior Director of Customer Transformation.
Dayo will also build out the firm's burgeoning Salesforce practice to help clients leverage premier CRM tools to increase their customer centricity, responsiveness, operational excellence, and enterprise agility. He will manage Celerity's Salesforce partnership to maximize lead sharing and co-marketing activities.
For over a decade, Dayo has strengthened the customer engagement experience for clients in the technology, finance, healthcare, telecommunications, and non-profit industry segments. He combines deep-rooted knowledge about business processes, technology, and industry best practices to help clients advance in their customer transformation journey.
"I am excited to be an integral member of Celerity's established team of renowned professionals who have committed their careers to serving clients and helping them be more responsive," Dayo said. "I am very confident that adding a Salesforce consulting capability to our set of offerings is a move in the right direction as we continue to help our clients innovate and create value."
Prior to joining Celerity, Dayo successfully led Salesforce and customer transformation efforts at KPMG, where he served as a senior engagement and client lead. He began his Salesforce work during his tenure as a business and technology consultant for Accenture.
"We're excited about the Salesforce and customer transformation expertise Dayo brings to our team," said Ken Quaglio, CEO of Celerity. "He is vital to our mission of helping clients adapt to this current age of the customer and using cloud-based platforms like Salesforce to support responsive enterprises."
About Celerity
Relentless change is here to stay. Celerity is an advisory services firm that helps organizations transform into responsive enterprises able to swiftly meet evolving market and customer demands. Our integrated services promote organizational success by focusing on three key areas, Operational Excellence, Customer Experience, and Enterprise Agility. We partner with leaders to design and implement improvements that accelerate speed to market, lower costs, enable scalability, drive productivity, and propel growth.
