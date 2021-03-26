WASHINGTON, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Banyan, a crisis management firm focused on managing complex, high-stakes communications issues, has promoted Adina Pollak to Account Executive. Based in the Washington, D.C. office, Pollak will be responsible for managing client accounts, cultivating media relationships and outreach, and assisting with content writing and in-depth research.
Pollak is a 2019 graduate of Tufts University, where she received a BA in History. As an undergraduate, she interned with several Jewish and non-profit organizations, supporting their marketing and outreach.
"Adina has been such a valuable member of our team. Her poise, attention to detail, and willingness to learn have been great assets to both Red Banyan's clients and staff," said Red Banyan Chief Operating Officer Robbin Lubbenhusen.
Established in 2010, Red Banyan is renowned nationally and internationally as the go-to option for crisis communications. Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Red Banyan also has offices in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Los Angeles. Its LA hub was recently launched in September 2020 to better serve celebrity crisis clients and others on the West Coast. Red Banyan also provides litigation support, media relations and other strategic communications services.
"I'm excited for the opportunity to take on more responsibility and help our clients reach their communication goals," said Pollak. "Working at Red Banyan has been such a collaborative and supportive experience, and I'm looking forward to continuing my career growth at a top firm."
About Red Banyan
Red Banyan is a specialized communications firm and crisis management firm focused on solving complex, highly sensitive and mission-critical communications challenges. Specializing in crisis communications, corporate public relations, government relations, and legal PR, Red Banyan provides an integrated approach to communications rooted in strategy. Learn more at http://www.redbanyan.com, become a fan on the Red Banyan FaceBook page and follow the firm on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Sallie James, Red Banyan, 954-907-4311, sallie@redbanyan.com
SOURCE Red Banyan