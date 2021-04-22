LONDON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing its global expansion, Adjusteck LLC is pleased to welcome CLA Ltd to Adjusteck's fast-growing partner network. Adjusteck is an international loss adjusting and claims management firm dedicated to helping insurers manage loss worldwide. As an Adjusteck partner, CLA will serve to expand the firm's presence in the Caribbean islands.
The recent St. Vincent volcanic eruptions underscore the importance of rapid response to help people, businesses, and communities recover from natural disasters and catastrophic events. Operating out of the Bahamas and Panama, and providing a full spectrum of claims handling services throughout the Caribbean region, CLA is trusted to provide high-quality, tailored, and results-focused services. The Adjusteck-CLA partnership is also highlighted by CLA's management information system which provides real-time communication and claims tracking to ensure all parties to a claim are well informed throughout the process.
"The partnership with CLA will enable Adjusteck to offer our clients in the Caribbean a more proactive response to CAT events," said Stephen Cliff, Senior Executive General Adjuster and Global CAT Lead for Adjusteck. "Logistics of the region often present challenges for outside firms, but Adjusteck's drone technology combined with CLA's deep expertise and unique software management platform for data collection and distribution, will allow us to have boots on the ground almost anywhere within 24 hours."
Adjusteck emphasizes a technology-oriented approach to loss adjusting and claims management, serving the global insurance and reinsurance markets with services backed by industry experts. Alongside deep subject-matter expertise, Adjusteck applies cutting-edge technology solutions, including geospatial and aerial surveys, virtual claims handling, and advanced claims management software to resolve claims with greater efficiency.
The company's services include remote and field-based claims review and oversight in Casualty, Construction, Energy, Engineering, Cyber, Financial, Natural Resources, Property, and Specie.
To learn more about Adjusteck, visit adjusteck.com.
