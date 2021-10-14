LONDON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adjusteck LLC, a loss adjusting and claims management business dedicated to helping insurers manage loss worldwide, welcomes Mike Collins as Senior Executive General Adjuster. The addition of Collins allows Adjusteck to further support claims arising within the United States.
Collins brings nearly 30 years of experience in claims management, with direct experience handling large complex property and casualty claims and large inland marine claims throughout the U.S. During his career, Collins has also represented various carriers on a nationwide basis as a third-party claims administrator and served as claims manager for Gulf region catastrophic losses.
"It is a pleasure to welcome Mike to the Adjusteck team; we are excited to put his knowledge and experience to work for our clients in the U.S. market," remarks David Bosley, Managing Director at Adjusteck.
Adjusteck is a technology-oriented loss adjusting and claims management firm, serving the global insurance and reinsurance markets with services backed by industry experts. Alongside deep subject-matter expertise, Adjusteck applies cutting-edge technology solutions, including geospatial and aerial surveys, virtual claims handling, and advanced claims management software to resolve claims with greater efficiency.
The company's services include remote and field-based claims review and oversight across class to include casualty, construction, energy, engineering, cyber, financial, natural resources, property, and specie.
To learn more about Adjusteck, visit http://www.adjusteck.com.
