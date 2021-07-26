AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adlucent, a leading performance marketing agency focused on growing profitability for retailers and brands through cross-channel media solutions, has appointed Matt Zeiger vice president of technology and Ryan Gibson vice president of strategy. With decades of experience in their respective fields, the agency believes these leaders are uniquely qualified to shape new services that meet the evolving needs of Adlucent clients in the rapidly changing digital marketing landscape.
Zeiger brings extensive expertise in marketing technology, measurement and advertising. His experience includes founding a boutique digital marketing agency, launching a tech startup to offer performance marketing consulting and working with top-line brands on digital initiatives as a senior leader at AMP Agency, an Advantage Marketing Partners agency. In his new role, Zeiger plays an instrumental role in shaping the vision of Adlucent's technology and data offerings. He represents the product, data science and engineering teams and leverages them to provide performance marketing clients real-time insights and demand forecasts with the goal of helping them drive meaningful business outcomes.
"Data and privacy changes have the ad industry evolving quickly and marketers look to Adlucent to help them prepare for a cookieless world," Zeiger said. "I'm looking forward to developing models with AI and Adlucent's proprietary technology to help our clients navigate these challenges seamlessly and drive measurable results."
Gibson, who joins Adlucent from Merkle, has more than 15 years of experience working with digital and multichannel marketers, including leading the strategy team for RKG. Most recently, he has worked closely with retailers and vendor partners to develop retail media network strategies that help them reach more customers with a customer-centric, full-funnel approach across search, social, shopping and digital media. In his new role, Gibson will work with Adlucent's client services and technology teams to evolve the agency's strategic capabilities from a retail industry and digital marketing perspective. He will play a key role in helping clients use data, tools and strategic planning to scale business outcomes.
"Adlucent's commitment to helping brands deliver high-value advertising experiences is truly unmatched," Gibson said. "I look forward to leveraging my expertise to connect market trends and competitive factors impacting our clients' businesses with integrated media solutions that create personalized advertising experiences that fuel long-term business growth."
As the ad industry continues to evolve and innovate rapidly, Zeiger and Gibson will play a significant role in growing the quality products and services Adlucent offers. Adlucent continues to focus on leading the industry evolution toward always-relevant marketing by making bigger strides with its technology, strategic solutions and scientific approach to performance marketing.
"Matt and Ryan bring a wealth of industry knowledge and intimately understand the needs and challenges of our brand and retail customers," said Adlucent CEO Ashwani Dhar. "We're confident they will be invaluable assets as we continue growing and elevating the performance marketing products and services we deliver to our clients."
About Adlucent
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Adlucent is a performance marketing agency ranked by Google as its No. 1 shopping ads agency in the United States.
