AFFM plans to offer resources to families and professionals to develop hope in families and children with its 25th Annual Spring Conference. It is going virtual using vFairs, in order to provide this training and education opportunity to as many people as possible.
BANGOR, Maine, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AFFM is hosting its 25th Annual Spring Conference on the 22nd and 23rd of April, 2022, using vFairs to take the event virtual. This conference aims to provide kinship providers, foster parents, adoptive parents and others involved in child welfare with the training needed to provide the right kind of care. Maine resource families can register for free on the website, while professionals and resource families not in Maine will be required to pay a small fee.
This event will have numerous sessions from a variety of experts. They will talk about topics like hope, helping children overcome traumas, legal responsibilities, communication, and much more. These sessions will help resource families and involved professionals develop the right skill set needed for resource parents.
All of these groups will come together to offer the best possible support for the children. Therefore, the organizers are making good use of webinar features as well as networking options.
Travis Bryant, Executive Director at AFFM, said, "It's imperative that communities, business and systems join adoptive, foster and kinship families to provide our future generations with hope and guidance during what might be the most difficult time in a child's life. "
Muhammad Younas, CEO & Founder at vFairs, expressed, "It is absolutely essential that kinship and foster care providers are given the right training and resources to support children in the best possible way. I'm glad that AFFM made good use of our tools to impart this knowledge to as many people as they can."
About AFFM The Kinship Program
The Kinship Program has knowledgeable and empathetic staff that can help connect kinship families with a variety of supports and services. AFFM's Kinship Specialists are certified Grandfamilies Leaders and can assist families in navigating an array of systems that can be difficult to manage while working through divided family loyalties and the day-to-day care for the children in their home.
About vFairs
vFairs is a virtual & hybrid events platform that helps organizations reach global audiences. We help organizations of all sizes host amazing online conferences, trade shows, job fairs & more. The platform offers an intuitive virtual experience along with interactive features such as audio/video chat, excellent scalability, and several customization options.
