KYIV, Ukraine, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of outstream video advertising solutions, has expanded its presence further into the APAC region.
According to the company's announcement, just recently AdPlayer.Pro has expanded its partnership with direct publishers across the Asia-Pacific region, namely in Vietnam and South Korea.
As for video ad serving volumes, the number of video ad impressions, served monthly in direct partnership with APAC Supply partners, has already outreached 10 000 000.
As Anton Liaskovskyi, the AdPlayer.Pro CEO claimed, business expansion into Asia-Pacific aligns with the company's growth strategy for 2021.
"APAC remains, perhaps, the fastest-growing and the most dynamic digital advertising market worldwide, hence represents an exceptional opportunity for us, helping us to meet our global product innovation and sales strategic goals," he explained.
AdPlayer.Pro is expecting to further expand the company's regional activities in APAC in Q2 - Q4 2021.
These, namely, imply the extension of the partnership with businesses on the Supply and Demand side, as well as the growing AdPlayer.Pro presence at the regional digital advertising events.
"Building our brand presence in this region is a continuous effort and we anticipate the process will only be accelerating over the next months," Mr. Liaskovskyi added.
