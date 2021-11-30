KYIV, Ukraine, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of outstream video advertising solutions has released the company's Q3 2021 business results, reporting the number of daily served video ad impressions exceeded 47 000 000 in July - September 2021.

According to the official announcement, the tracked video ad serving volumes align well with the company's forecasts for Q3 2021, with the further increase expected for Q4 2021, given the recent acquisition of new Supply partners and the predicted increase of advertising activities during the Holiday season.

As for the functional upgrades, Q3 2021 saw the release of new VAST player features, mainly focused around the playlists configuration and the video ad player API updates.

As Anton Liaskovskyi, the AdPlayer.Pro CEO claimed, Q3 2021 was the unique, exceptionally uplifting period of time for the company. "This August we celebrated our fifth anniversary, and it was just the best time to look back at the past achievements, as well as get down to setting up our future goals and planning our business activities for the next months," he explained.

"From what we're seeing over Q1 - Q3 2021, this year's results are looking promising so far, but Q4 is definitely the crucial time for a final push", he further added.

For more details on the AdPlayer.Pro's ad-enabled video player technology, please visit https://adplayer.pro/solutions/html5player

For more information about the AdPlayer.Pro outstream video advertising solutions, please contact business@adplayer.pro

About AdPlayer.Pro

Founded in 2016, AdPlayer.Pro has already distinguished itself in the crowded digital video ad market by being able to meet the ever-changing industry needs with a broad range of innovative outstream video advertising solutions.

For more information, please visit https://adplayer.pro

Media Contact

Irin Len, AdPlayer.Pro, +380 505241365, pr@adplayer.pro

Twitter

 

SOURCE AdPlayer.Pro

