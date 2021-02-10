LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdQuick, the top out-of-home (OOH) advertising marketplace in the world, today announced the appointment of Brian Schwartz as a new board member. Schwartz brings over ten years of advertising and marketing experience, including his roles as former Head of Global Retail & Loyalty Partnerships for DreamWorks Animation, Vice President of Global Marketing for Expedia Group and Co-founder of SIZE and SIZE Capital.
"Brian has held integral roles in major marketing organizations, as well as a number of board positions with high growth, next-gen companies," said Matt O'Connor, co-founder, and CEO of AdQuick. He understands the modern marketers' mindset across verticals better than anyone I know and we're excited by what his experience will add to our influence and growth in the OOH marketplace."
"AdQuick excites me because it's bringing the oldest form of advertising into modern times," said Brian Schwartz. "By leveraging technology to make out-of-home advertising accessible to all, AdQuick is permanently changing the marketplace for the better. The AdQuick team is composed of veteran and emerging talent, and I look forward to bringing my experience in global enterprise marketing, advertising and partnerships to the board."
Brian is currently the Co-founder of SIZE and SIZE Capital and has spent the past ten years designing innovative digital, e-commerce, retail and omnichannel marketing strategies for Fortune 500 brands. Brian was most recently Vice President, Global Partner Marketing for Expedia's $5.4 billion hotel group where he led a marketing organization with teams that included digital, brand, creative, industry relations, marketing operations, research and events.
Prior to joining Expedia Group, Brian spent six years in marketing and retail leadership roles at DreamWorks Animation where he was responsible for retail and merchandising P&Ls across multiple international markets, developed brand strategies for "Shrek," "Kung Fu Panda," "Madagascar," "How to Train Your Dragon" and "Trolls" and has executed over 100 omnichannel marketing campaigns to support DreamWorks' entertainment properties.
Brian currently sits on three boards including the University of Washington - Foster School of Business and is an advisor to over ten venture capital-backed companies including the unicorn, goPuff.
Brian holds a Masters in Finance degree from the London School of Economics and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University.
Brian's appointment comes on the heels of an exciting start to 2021 for AdQuick. The company most recently announced the launch of its self-serve OOH Platform, SMB, its stand-alone OOH Advertising Media Planner and its new partnership with Lyft to expand inventory in New York and Chicago. To learn more about AdQuick, please visit http://www.adquick.com.
About AdQuick, Inc.
AdQuick.com is the easiest way to purchase and measure outdoor advertising and is building the operating system to bring the OOH industry online. It is the first company to allow anyone to complete the full cycle of booking outdoor ads online, and connects advertisers and agencies to OOH media owners anywhere in the U.S. and abroad.
Founded in Los Angeles in 2016 by former Instacart executives, AdQuick's mission is to empower everyone to put their message into the world. We do that by removing all barriers to out-of-home (OOH) ad buying, with a powerful platform that's a delight to use. AdQuick was named in the top ten Best Places to Work in 2020 by Los Angeles Business Journal and is currently available in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia and 12 other countries.
