HIBISCUS ISLAND, Fla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2021 Pinnacle Award recipient, Top 2% of agents company-wide, and #1 New Development team Douglas Elliman Florida, the APT team is led by the dynamic, multilingual duo of Adriana Pinto Torres and Tracy Ferrer, who believe that working with their clients is a privilege, not a right. This belief has allowed them to become industry leaders & break records, the latest being the $12.9M sale at Continuum North, buyer represented. The APT Team has marketed and sold the most exclusive condos, homes, and developments in Miami for over 15 years including Park Grove. No sale is too big or too small for The APT Team, which has secured a well-deserved place among the most sought out brokers around.
Visit The APT Team's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/adriana-pinto-torres-tracy-ferrer/
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com
Media Contact
Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, mary@hauteliving.com
SOURCE Haute Residence