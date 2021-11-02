DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amid a year of rapid growth, leading adtech firm Esquire Advertising has announced the hiring of several new employees to grow its team by more than 47%. Recently hired roles include Project Managers, Data Analysts, Graphics Designers, a Director of Operations, and more.
Included in its round of new hires, the company has appointed Isaac Jessup as Vice President of Technology to oversee the internal network management and the security of its digital systems. Jessup is a graduate of Berry College in Mount Berry, Georgia – where he digitized the school's newspaper as a student before launching into the field of information technology. Prior to joining Esquire Advertising, Jessup served as IT Director of a construction company.
"I am thrilled to be part of Esquire Advertising and join its fast-growing team of professionals and marketing experts," said Jessup. "I look forward to managing the firm's sophisticated digital network of retail and consumer data, as well as making sure that all systems are operating efficiently for the continued success of clients."
"Over the past few months, we have made major investments in staffing to accommodate the growing demand for our services," said Esquire Advertising Founder and CEO Eric Grindley. "It's an honor to welcome Isaac and all of the new members to our talented team. They are already an incredible value to our company, and each of them bring unique skillsets that will allow us to continue our course of developing next-level advertising solutions."
Esquire Advertising's expansion comes on the heels of its second consecutive year on the Inc. 500 list of Fastest-Growing Companies – ranking as 27th in advertising and marketing, 11th in the state of North Carolina, first in North Carolina's advertising category, and number 462 in the United States.
Esquire Advertising foresees additional growth before the end of the year, a tribute to the agency's continued success in developing its proprietary iDent Technology – an advanced hyper-targeting system that identifies in-market shoppers, provides one-to-one consumer demographic information, and allows for one-to-one ad targeting.
About Esquire Advertising:
Founded in 2012, Esquire Advertising is an AdTech company with a full-service in-house advertising and marketing agency pushing the limits of advertising performance. The company uses its own unique combination of marketing strategies and proprietary technologies to pinpoint in-market consumers using internet connected device matching technology. Esquire Advertising is highly recognized within the advertising and marketing industry and was featured in both the 2020 and 2021 Inc. 500 lists of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the United States.
