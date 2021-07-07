DENVER, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aduro Advisors (Aduro) announces continued growth with key acquisition and increased headcount. Aduro acquired Riedmiller and Associates (R&A), a boutique Venture Capital Fund Administrator known industry-wide for their high quality of service and team. The acquisition was effective January 15, 2021 and was part of a strategic initiative to increase Aduro's portfolio and expand the Company's presence within the Venture Capital community, as well as regionally in Southern California.
"This combination was natural due to similarities in culture, clients and operating style. The alignment shared by the organizations, coupled with the value add of Aduro's FundPanel.io platform, enabled a smooth transition, while providing added benefit to R&A clients and team," says CEO Braughm Ricke. "R&A built a well-respected practice, and we are proud to have their team members and clients on board."
Additionally, Aduro has grown headcount by 24% since the beginning of the year. The increase is reflective of the business growth and Aduro's reputation in the market. New hires have cited Aduro's culture and career growth opportunities as the reason for joining the team. Aduro has also added key members to the organization's senior operational team to support the continued growth. Aduro currently has 12 positions open.
Aduro Advisors is the premier fund administrator, preferred by Fund Managers for its purpose-built software platform, FundPanel.io, and highly trained service team led by industry veterans. Founded in 2012, Aduro has built a reputation as a trusted partner that delivers a custom-tailored, high-tech, high-touch experience to its clients. From emerging managers to established firms, Aduro believes every client deserves the same level of sophisticated and thoughtful service to help navigate an ever-changing investment environment. To learn more visit http://www.aduroadvisors.com
