SYRACUSE, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As industry leaders and prospective cannabis business owners navigate the emerging New York State cannabis landscape, Advance Media New York will host a virtual half day conference to help guide people interested in the cannabis industry.
The NY Cannabis Insider virtual conference, which serves as a point of entry to understanding the billion-dollar medical marijuana, hemp and legal weed industries will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 28.
Using Remo, a unique virtual event software, NY Cannabis Insider gives attendees an interactive experience that mimics a live event and includes networking opportunities with other cannabis insiders across the country.
"There was so much excitement around the passing of the legislation at the last event. Attendees were sponges for information and were focused on the impact of the legislation on the future of New York State business," said Lindsay Marlenga, Senior Director of Marketing at Advance Media New York. "Now there is a lot of anticipation around what the next release of information will look like. We (AMNY) hope the October NY Cannabis Insider conference provides some ideas and inspiration on how to keep moving forward with your big cannabis industry idea as new statewide information becomes available."
Information sessions and panel discussion topics are still being determined but will focus on key topics related to NYS cannabis legislation, regulation and business. The October conference will concentrate on how-to set-in motion key aspects of a cannabis business as the industry awaits the announcement of the New York State Cannabis Commission.
Networking is a key aspect of the NY Cannabis Insider conference which offers 4-5 virtual networking sessions as part of the conference schedule. The time allows industry professionals to meet, greet and share information – navigating the NYS cannabis industry landscape together.
A similar event hosted by AMNY last year drew more than 400 online attendees from across NYS, NJ, MA, PA, VT, CA, TX, IL and more.
Early bird tickets are on sale now ($45) through Oct. 1. Regular price tickets will be available thru Oct. 28. To purchase tickets and find out how you can be a sponsor, visit advancemediany.com/ny-cannabis-insider/
NY Cannabis Insider is affiliated with NJ Cannabis Insider and New England Cannabis Insider. The mission of all three organizations is to provide credible, timely cannabis industry information to cannabis industry professionals. The next NJ Cannabis Insider conference is scheduled for Sept. 23, followed by the New England Cannabis Insider conference on Nov. 10.
