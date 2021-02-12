NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Dermatology, PC ("ADPC"), a leading dermatology center with over 50 locations across New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, today announced that it has entered a new partnership with Advanced Dermatology Associates ("ADA"). The addition of ADA to the ADPC platform deepens ADPC's existing presence in New York City with six locations across the Bronx, Midtown Manhattan and Harlem.
Founded by Dr. Larry Jaeger in 1994, ADA provides quality medical, cosmetic and surgical dermatology services to patients in underserved areas of the New York market. With 11 experienced providers, including four physicians and seven physician assistants, ADA has built a reputation for providing quality dermatologic care to inner city residents.
"ADA has a long history of providing dermatological services to its patients in New York City, and we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Jaeger and his talented team to our practice," said Dr. Joshua Fox, Founder and CEO of Advanced Dermatology, PC. "This new partnership will enable the ADA practice to be known as City Derm., a division of Advanced Dermatology, PC which will benefit from the clinical and administrative support of ADPC and further strengthens the combined practice's leading position in the NYC market by offering additional clinical services and lasers"
"As I looked forward to the next phase of growth for its rebranding as City Derm, a division of Advanced Dermatology, PC , it was an easy decision to join ADPC," said Dr. Larry Jaeger, founder and CEO of ADA. "ADPC has provided high quality clinical care and patient service in the local market for over 35 years, and it was a natural fit with their physicians and staff. We look forward to working together to continue elevating the standard of patient care."
Advanced Dermatology, PC continues to seek partnerships with dermatologists in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. ADPC's infrastructure and robust platform provides the tools and support that allow dermatology practices to provide state-of-the-art services and superior patient care.
About Advanced Dermatology PC
Since 1986, Advanced Dermatology, PC and the Center for Laser & Cosmetic Surgery has offered a wide array of medical, cosmetic, laser and plastic surgery services. In addition to specializing in all areas of adult and pediatric dermatology, many the Company's dermatologists have subspecialty training.. With over 50 offices in NY, NJ and PA, Advanced Dermatology offers personalized, conservative, effective and less painful treatments for a wide variety of skin conditions. http://www.advanceddermatologypc.com
