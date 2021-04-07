CINCINNATI, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Advanced Manufacturing Industry Partnership (AMIP), which works to link current and prospective employees with educational opportunities to meet the skills needed in advanced manufacturing throughout the Tristate, has selected Sean Kelley as its new executive director.
Kelley will oversee all aspects of the organization's efforts to ensure regional manufacturing companies have a robust pipeline of qualified workers. This includes hosting educational events for students and young adults to promote manufacturing careers and developing collaborative partnerships between employers, educators, and community agencies.
This new phase of growth was made possible by a partnership with the Ohio Manufacturers' Association (OMA) to secure an Ohio Industry Sector Partnership grant from Ohio's Office of Workforce Transformation. With over 350 business, education, and community partners across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, AMIP is positioned for a new era of employer-led growth.
"Sean has been a leader in the greater Cincinnati community with strong relationships in both industry and education. His success in connecting educators and businesses across industries makes him the perfect leader for the Advanced Manufacturing Industry Partnership sector as we continue our mission to build the manufacturing talent pipeline," said Amy Meyer, AMIP president and chief organizational development officer for Rhinestahl. "He has been an impactful member of AMIP and is a natural choice to be our director."
Kelley has served as the director of the Talent Pipeline Initiative since 2013 working with employers as well as education, government, and community partners across the greater Cincinnati region to prepare students for in-demand STEM careers. This work is supported by a collaborative effort between the University of Cincinnati, Greater Cincinnati STEM Collaborative, and Ohio Tech Prep Southwest. He will continue to serve in this capacity and leverage the power of this network to bring more attention, resources, and partners to the mission of AMIP.
"I am thrilled to have this opportunity to serve the Advanced Manufacturing Industry Partnership," said Kelley. "We have an impressive leadership team of passionate employers and engaged community partners, and I am eager to build on our accomplishments and spread the message of AMIP that Advanced Manufacturing is home to the careers of the future."
Sean has extensive experience in community and government relations work, serves on the boards of INTERalliance and Closing the Health Gap, and is a member of the GROW NKY College & Career Readiness team. He is a Cincinnati native and a graduate of Miami University.
About AMIP
The Advanced Manufacturing Industry Partnership (AMIP) is the Greater Cincinnati regional collaborative of advanced manufacturing employers, educators and community agencies working together to insure we have a robust pipeline of qualified workers. It works to alleviate occupational shortages for the industry by creating and implementing an integrated process to link current and prospective employees with educational opportunities to meet the needs for skilled talent. As the south west regional industry sector partner for the Ohio Manufacturing Association, AMIP operates with manufacturing member dues and funding provided by the state of Ohio through the Spark Grant.
