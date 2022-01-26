AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Resources, LLC, a leading automotive product development firm in Northeast Ohio, announced that Greg Changet recently joined their G Force Performance Products team. Changet has 25 years of experience working in the automotive industry. He has also owned a race car and successfully driven on the UMTR circuit for many years. Through his practical knowledge, Changet brings a unique perspective on the performance goals of products designed by Advanced Resources.
Over his career, Changet has held various positions spanning from sales, customer service, and technical support, to purchasing and inventory management.
A US Navy Veteran, Changet's automotive background and mechanical knowledge bring valuable insights into product development and customer support at Advanced.
Advanced Resources President Rich Weidrick noted, "We are happy to have Greg on the team. We've had a long-standing relationship with him. He's a great fit for Advanced and will provide instrumental advice to our engineers and helpful assistance to our customers."
Changet said, "I'm excited to help create new products and see them through the process from engineering and design to manufacturing and delivery to our customers. The engineers at Advanced always consider the end-user, and along with quality, strength, and durability, ease of installation is an important aspect of their designs. From my own experience, I know how important those things are and can't wait to be a part of the next generation of products coming from Advanced," he concluded.
G Force Products—Performance engineered from start to finish
