BELLEVIEW, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, leaders at AdventHealth cut the ribbon on a new 13,000 square foot, 24-hour emergency room (ER) located at 6006 SE Abshier Blvd in Belleview, Florida. The 12-bed facility is a full-service ER and has the ability to transfer patients requiring an extended stay to AdventHealth Ocala for care if needed. The ER will officially open for care on Tuesday, October 12 at 9 am.
"As our community grows, it's imperative that we continue to grow and expand our services. We are excited about bringing our connected network of care to families in Belleview and The Villages," said Joe Johnson, President and CEO of AdventHealth Ocala. "With this new ER, we can provide our brand of whole person care to more families, fulfilling our promise to elevate care for everyone in the Greater Marion County community and beyond."
The $18 million facility offers a wide array of services from board-certified emergency medicine physicians and nurses who specialize in emergency care for adults and children. Some of the services will include state of the art, on-site diagnostic imaging including x-ray, ultrasound, CT scans and onsite laboratory services to provide patients with real-time results – leading to more accurate and convenient diagnosis and treatment.
"AdventHealth Belleview ER will be home to some of the best doctors and nurses in emergency care," said Dr. Michael Torres, Chief Medical Officer of AdventHealth Ocala. "Whether you're having chest pain or a critical injury, we have the experts ready and waiting to care for you when you need us most."
The new emergency room is expected to provide more than 50 jobs in Marion County.
This will be AdventHealth's second offsite emergency room in Marion County. The hospital system also operates AdventHealth TimberRidge ER in Ocala.
About AdventHealth Ocala
AdventHealth Ocala is a 385-bed full-service community hospital that opened in 1898. In August 2018, AdventHealth Ocala became a part of the AdventHealth network. The facility is 640,000 square feet and sits on 15-acres. Within the hospital network there are two 24/7 ER facilities, one onsite and another offsite, to better meet the needs of Marion County. The onsite ER has both an adult and children's emergency department that has over 50 combined beds with the ability to treat many conditions and injuries. Established in 2002, the offsite ER, AdventHealth TimberRidge ER, is a 24-hour full-service emergency department with 16 private rooms and was the first offsite ER in the state of Florida. The hospital offers many inpatient services including, labor and delivery through The Baby Place®, Orthopedic unit, comprehensive cardiovascular surgery unit, and a wound care center. AdventHealth Ocala is accredited The Joint Commission and has received recognition from American Heart Association and American Stroke Association. They are accredited by the American College of Cardiology in Chest Pain, Heart Failure, Cardiac Cath Lab, Electrophysiology, Transcatheter Valve Certified and awarded the HeartCARE™ Center designation. They are also a Certified Advanced Primary Stroke Center as well as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery.
About AdventHealth West Florida Division
The West Florida Division of AdventHealth has some of the nation's brightest medical minds making lifesaving breakthroughs with surgical pioneers, scientists and researchers using leading edge technology and innovation to deliver our brand of whole-person care. Our network of care includes AdventHealth Carrollwood, AdventHealth Connerton, AdventHealth Dade City, AdventHealth Lake Placid, AdventHealth North Pinellas, AdventHealth Ocala, AdventHealth Sebring, AdventHealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wauchula, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and AdventHealth Zephyrhills, as well as five freestanding offsite Emergency Rooms including AdventHealth Brandon ER, AdventHealth Central Pasco ER, AdventHealth Palm Harbor ER, AdventHealth TimberRidge ER, and AdventHealth Westchase ER. We are more than hospitals, as we have a robust system of care including specialty acute care, over 200 primary care and specialty employed physicians, Express Care at Walgreens clinics, urgent care centers, wound care, physical therapy, home care, mobile mammography and more. AdventHealth is a faith-based not-for-profit health care system with a mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ. AdventHealth has hundreds of care sites and nearly 50 hospitals across the United States. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com, or Facebook.com/AdventHealth, and for West Florida Division.
