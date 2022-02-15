OCALA, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdventHealth Ocala is pleased to announce the introduction of the McKenzie Kearney Gray Maternal Fetal Medicine (MFM) program to elevate the pre- and post-natal care of high-risk pregnancy patients close to home. Currently, families must travel miles outside of Marion County to receive this highly specialized pregnancy related care. This program will allow families to remain in the AdventHealth system and receive world class care from nationally ranked AdventHealth for Women and AdventHealth for Children specialists, with expertise in the care of women with multiple high-risk pregnancy factors and babies who are born after high-risk pregnancies.
"As Marion County's only obstetrics and neonatal intensive care unit, we are committed to investing in the programs, technology and teams to help us positively impact families for years to come," said Joe Johnson, President and CEO, AdventHealth Ocala. "This incredible showing of generosity from Michael Smith and his family supports us in our promise to continuously elevate the care of our community and serve families in a way they've never experienced before."
Maternal Fetal Medicine care teams work with the obstetrician and help guide practices to achieve the best possible outcome for complicated pregnancies. They identify risk factors during pregnancy such as the delivery of multiples, and other complicated risk factors such as maternal hypertension, diabetes, fetuses with birth defects and genetic issues to assist families in making the best plans for a safe delivery.
"We are excited to bring this program to Marion County through our partnership with AdventHealth Ocala. This will complement the specialized neonatology services that are already in place at AdventHealth Ocala's level 2 NICU, staffed by board certified Neonatologists and specially trained Neonatal Nurse Practitioners," said Rajan Wadhawan, MD, MMM, Senior Executive Officer for AdventHealth for Children and AdventHealth for Women. "Our program in Ocala will be a part of the extensive network of AdventHealth for Women and AdventHealth for Children in Orlando. This will allow us to bring the same high level of expertise to Marion County that is only available in bigger centers today."
The MFM program at AdventHealth Ocala was funded in part by local philanthropists Michael and Kathleen Smith through a generous donation of $1.7 million to the AdventHealth Ocala Foundation in honor of McKenzie Kearney Gray, daughter of Ryan and Kait Gray, of Ocala. McKenzie was born premature and passed away days later.
"Since coming to Ocala my wife, Kathleen, and I have been moved by Ryan and Kait's story," said Michael Smith. "The past few years, we have honored McKenzie by contributing to the McKenzie's Moment charitable organization. We were looking for opportunities to impact the lives of expecting parents in Marion County and we are privileged to participate in the establishment of AdventHealth Ocala's Maternal Fetal Medicine program. Ocala is a special place, and this gift expresses our love and gratitude."
The MFM program at AdventHealth Ocala will build on the health system's robust network of neonatal and pediatric care services in Marion County. AdventHealth Ocala is home to world-class neonatal and pediatric services where nationally ranked AdventHealth for Children physicians care for the smallest patients. The hospital houses a Level II neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) which is staffed 24 hours a day with specialized neonatal care nurses and neonatologists. Additionally, AdventHealth Ocala has the area's only pediatric cardiologist specializing in fetal echocardiograms for high-risk pregnancies in Marion County through AdventHealth for Children.
The program will officially start Fall 2022.
About AdventHealth Ocala
AdventHealth Ocala is a 385-bed full-service community hospital that opened in 1898. In August 2018, AdventHealth Ocala became a part of the AdventHealth network. The facility is 640,000 square feet and sits on 15-acres. Within the hospital network there are two 24/7 ER facilities, one onsite and another offsite, to better meet the needs of Marion County. The onsite ER has both an adult and children's emergency department that has over 50 combined beds with the ability to treat many conditions and injuries. Established in 2002, the offsite ER, AdventHealth TimberRidge ER, is a 24-hour full-service emergency department with 16 private rooms and was the first offsite ER in the state of Florida. The hospital offers many inpatient services including, labor and delivery through The Baby Place®, Orthopedic unit, comprehensive cardiovascular surgery unit, and a wound care center. AdventHealth Ocala is accredited The Joint Commission and has received recognition from American Heart Association and American Stroke Association. They are accredited by the American College of Cardiology in Chest Pain, Heart Failure, Cardiac Cath Lab, Electrophysiology, Transcatheter Valve Certified and awarded the HeartCARE™ Center designation. They are also a Certified Advanced Primary Stroke Center as well as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery.
About AdventHealth Ocala Foundation
The AdventHealth Ocala Foundation is a not-for-profit 501c3 that supports programs and services throughout AdventHealth Ocala. Through generous donations and acts of gratitude, our Foundation funds new facilities, and life-saving equipment and technology to advance medicine, enhance patient experiences and provide world-class health care, close to home. With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, our Foundation strives to help more people feel whole and live their healthiest life possible. For more information, please visit AdventHealthFoundationWestFL.com.
Media Contact
West Florida Division Corporate Communications, AdventHealth, 813-803-4016, WFD.CorporateCommunications@AdventHealth.com
SOURCE AdventHealth Ocala