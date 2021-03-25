ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advize Health today announced the appointment of Charles (Charlie) Meyer as Director of Healthcare Fraud and Abuse effective March 15, 2021. In this role, Meyer will lead the fraud waste and abuse (FWA) consulting function at Advize and be responsible for working with payers on identifying and resolving gaps in their FWA and Special Investigation Unit process. Through Advize's industry-leading staff augmentation services, clients gain a partner to drive industry best practices and increase quality while reducing costs and risk.
"I am excited to welcome Charlie officially to the Advize team," said Jeanmarie Loria, CEO for Advize. "As an innovative thinker with 20 years in the healthcare industry with multiple payers, government entities and lines of business, he will be influential in the long-term progressive strategy." Meyer will report directly to the CEO Loria. In addition to his previous position as the Managing Director of Healthcare Fraud and Abuse at T&M USA, LLC, Meyer was with the Office of the New York State Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, as well as Senior Investigator for Anthem and Investigator at Fidelis Care of New York. "I am delighted to join Jeanmarie and the Advize team and look forward to working with them to continue to bring clients value and be a leader in the healthcare industry."
About Advize
Advize Health provides a full suite of services to healthcare organizations of all sizes, from government entities to commercial payers, group practices, hospitals, and clinics. Focused on reducing the cost of healthcare and improving the quality of delivery, our client approach is uniquely straightforward and effective. We hire and manage the subject matter experts (SMEs) to provide the best for our clients without having the marked up price of our competitors. We have strong legal experience and are called upon to provide guidance on cases as well and transitional work such as Mergers and Acquisitions.
Jeanmarie Loria, Advize Health LLC, +1 (813) 569-2352, info@advizehealth.com
