THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AEGIS Hedging Solutions ("AEGIS"), a leading Commodity Trading Advisor ("CTA") and fintech provider for commodity and rate markets, today announced the appointment of Andrew Furman as Chief Compliance Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Furman will oversee all compliance-related functions for the firm, including the policies, procedures, processes, and technology that enable compliance with the industry's regulatory framework. He will be based out of the AEGIS office in Houston, Texas.
AEGIS works with hundreds of companies to research potential price movements in commodity and rate markets, develop tailored hedging strategies to protect cash flow from related volatility, and manage all hedge positions through settlement. Mr. Furman will ensure compliance with the multi-industry regulation, which will include all colleagues involved in the negotiation and execution of bilateral derivative contracts between commercial end-users and their financial counterparties, through AEGIS SEF, LLC ("AEGIS SEF").
"Together with our earlier announcement where we filed an application with the CFTC to become a Swap Execution Facility ("SEF"), we are excited to announce the selection of Andrew Furman as Chief Compliance Officer," said Bryan Sansbury, CEO of AEGIS. "Andrew's combination of market knowledge and compliance experience will benefit and strengthen our SEF platform. He will enhance our commitment to clients and our product offerings."
Andrew Furman brings 35 years of experience in commodities, trading and compliance to AEGIS. Prior to joining AEGIS, he served as Managing Director at Risked Revenue Energy Associates ("R^2") for 12 years, supervising the firm's hedge advisory and compliance activities on behalf of its clients. Prior to his tenure, Andrew was a portfolio manager for two hedge funds. He held CTA/CPO Compliance Supervisor positions at both R^2 and Hudson Capital Group.
An options expert, Andrew was the managing member of Atlantic Capital Consultants, a member firm on the NYMEX. At Atlantic, he designed and led the commodity options training & risk management platform for traders in Energy, Precious Metals, Agricultural and Soft commodities. From 1993 to 2000 Andrew served as a member of the NYMEX Business Conduct Committee, the Compliance enforcement body of the Exchange.
"The AEGIS Swap Execution Facility will bring enhanced price transparency, recordkeeping, market surveillance, and audit trail to the bilateral OTC market. As Chief Compliance Officer to the AEGIS-SEF, I look forward to ensuring and protecting the integrity of this vital platform for all participants," said Andrew Furman, CCO of AEGIS.
About AEGIS
AEGIS Hedging Solutions enables companies to manage their commodity price and interest rate risk through leading software and advisory capabilities. AEGIS provides unique insight into commodity and rate markets, develops and executes cash flow protection strategies, and manages all hedge program activities through a SaaS technology platform. AEGIS was recently named the Hedge Advisor of the Year for an unprecedented fourth consecutive year.
AEGIS is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, and has offices in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Knoxville, and Pittsburgh. To learn more, visit AEGIS' website at http://www.aegis-hedging.com.
About the AEGIS SEF
AEGIS SEF (US) LLC, a subsidiary of AEGIS Hedging Solutions, will operate markets for commodities, interest rate swaps and other instruments. The AEGIS SEF will offer a venue for trading in uncleared bilateral OTC swaps and intends to operate central limit order books (CLOB) and request for quote (RFQ) systems, as well as offering block trade capabilities via counterparties. The AEGIS SEF is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. For more information, please go to https://aegis-hedging.com/swap-execution-facility.
