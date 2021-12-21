DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AerAdvise are pleased to announce they have extended the part-CAMO Terms of Approval to include the following aircraft types; B737 MAX, A319/A320/A321 NEO, A330, A350, B787, ATR 42, ATR 72, E190, E195 and Bombardier Q400. These approvals are in addition to the existing approvals for B737 NG and A318/A319/A320/A321.

The AerAdvise CAMO approval now includes the authorisation to perform Airworthiness Reviews on each of these aircraft types.

Of the approval, the AerAdvise CAMO team said: "We would like to thank all who were involved in getting these approvals. The additional capabilities will be a useful addition to our portfolio of services for all our existing and future customers."

Subsequent to receiving the approval, AerAdvise completed its first Airworthiness Review Certificate recommendation for Emerald Airlines in December.

AerAdvise can be contacted to discuss more about this new capability on info@aeradvise.com , as well as further information on their CAMO approvals.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeradvise-adds-additional-aircraft-types-to-part-camo-approval-and-receives-airworthiness-review-privileges-301449137.html

SOURCE AerAdvise

