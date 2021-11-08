PHOENIX, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AerialSphere, the only company to combine 360-degree aerial imagery with location data, today announced that they have made their nationwide dataset of 360-degree imagery available through the ArcGIS Marketplace. AerialSphere also announced they have earned Silver level partner status within the Esri Partner Network (EPN).
Through the availability of AerialSphere imagery, Esri users can gain new vantage points of location, topography and structures, complimenting and showcasing their existing ArcGIS data. The ArcGIS Marketplace is a digital sales channel that extends the capabilities of ArcGIS by allowing users to search, discover, and acquire apps, data, solutions, and professional services built by Esri's global partner community.
"Not only are we providing Esri users with new 360-degree imagery, we are changing the way ArcGIS users are able to view the world from above," said Mike Smith, Chief Executive Officer at AerialSphere. "Accessing our imagery through the native Oriented Imagery Viewer enables GIS users to visualize, analyze and compose next-generation maps."
AerialSphere was designated an ArcGIS Marketplace Provider by having the Release Ready Specialty designation, as well as services and solutions that utilize ArcGIS Pro and ArcGIS Online. This designation is for partners that are keeping pace with Esri technology; have industry expertise; offer solutions, services, or content based on the latest Esri software releases; and help users make smart decisions using the ArcGIS technology.
To visit our Esri Marketplace listing, please click here. For more detailed information regarding any of the above-mentioned technology or the applications in general, please visit the AerialSphere website at https://aerialsphere.com or contact us at info@aerialsphere.com.
About AerialSphere
AerialSphere is the only company to combine 360-degree aerial imagery with location data, giving companies new vantage points to make better informed decisions. Built upon nearly a decade of research and patented technological innovation, AerialSphere is changing how companies plan, develop and market their properties, products, and services. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in a number of industries including real estate, government, retail, insurance and entertainment. AerialSphere has been trusted by four of the top five commercial real estate brokerages and has been recognized five times in the last year for its innovative technology. To learn more about AerialSphere, visit: https://aerialsphere.com.
Media Contact
Josh Benveniste, AerialSphere, (602) 675-0079, josh.benveniste@aerialsphere.com
SOURCE AerialSphere