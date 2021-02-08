ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aeroflow Healthcare, a leading nationwide provider of durable medical equipment (DME), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire West Virginia based Family Medical Supply.
Founded in 1991, Family Medical Supply is a family-owned DME provider servicing West Virginia and the greater Ohio Valley. Family Medical offers a comprehensive suite of direct-to-patient equipment and services including incontinence supplies and other durable medical equipment products.
"Family Medical Supply has built an incredible reputation in the region by focusing on quality care and excellent customer service, both attributes which Aeroflow Healthcare proudly demonstrates as well", says Mica Phillips, Director of Urology at Aeroflow Healthcare. "Both of our organizations value a family-owned dynamic and we are excited to enhance Family Medical's resources and offerings by implementing processes that have driven the success of Aeroflow for over twenty years."
Aeroflow Healthcare currently services thousands of individuals across the country in obtaining quality continence care supplies through their insurance.
"The acquisition of Family Medical Supply is an exciting step in Aeroflow's ongoing strategy to grow through acquisition. As Aeroflow continues to increase our national footprint, markets such as West Virginia and the Ohio Valley represent key opportunities for Aeroflow to improve patient's quality of life by bringing nationwide scale and resources while maintaining the highest levels of customer care," says Casey Hite, CEO of Aeroflow Healthcare.
In order to provide more patients with exceptional care, Aeroflow Healthcare will continue to expand via mergers and acquisitions with a strategy mutually beneficial to Aeroflow and the companies and lines of business it acquires. Most importantly, smaller businesses will receive resources to improve care for future and existing patients.
Media Contact
Carson Moore, Aeroflow Healthcare, (828) 785-1120, carson.moore@aeroflowinc.com
SOURCE Aeroflow Healthcare