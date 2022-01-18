ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aeroflow Urology, a nationwide provider of continence care supplies through insurance, today announced a $10,000 sponsorship to support the Tribal Adaptive organization, a non-profit whose mission is to use sports as a tool to improve the health and wellness of Native Americans with disabilities.
Half of the donation provided by Aeroflow Urology will provide a basketball wheelchair for a 17-year-old girl, allowing her to play on the team in a chair made specifically for her body. Basketball wheelchairs are tailor-made for athletes based on their disability and measurements, and a custom chair makes it easier and more comfortable to maneuver on the court. The other half of the donation will support the organization's basketball camps throughout the summer.
"We are extremely grateful for our partnership with Aeroflow to provide access to athletics for Native Americans with disabilities," said Jason Webster Hotchkiss, Director of Development at Tribal Adaptive Organization. "Tribal communities face unique obstacles for adaptive athletes and there are few resources to help them achieve their potential. Our camps will be a great opportunity for our athletes, from diverse Tribal nations, to get together, learn to play basketball, and develop lasting friendships with their peers. Often it just takes one person to make a difference in the life of another, by believing in our athletes Aeroflow will help them believe in themselves."
Founded in 2015 by Noah Blue Elk Hotchkiss, Tribal Adaptive is the only organization in the United States that provides exclusive access to adaptive sporting equipment for Native American youth with disabilities. Tribal Adaptive's long-term goal is to create access to athletics for Native Americans with disabilities in every Native Community in America. The Tribal Adaptive Thunderbirds, Indian Country's only competitive youth wheelchair basketball team, has been their first step towards this goal, strategically founding the group in Farmington, NM, near six reservations.
"A core part of our mission at Aeroflow Urology is to give back and provide support for organizations that assist those with disabilities. Tribal Adaptive is doing important work in creating access to adaptive sports, and we are proud to support their efforts," said Mica Phillips, Director of Aeroflow Urology.
To learn more about Tribal Adaptive or to make a donation, visit tribaladaptive.com.
About Aeroflow Urology
Aeroflow Urology, a subsidiary of Aeroflow Healthcare, was founded in Asheville, NC, and has since grown to become a nationwide provider of continence care supplies. Aeroflow carries high-quality incontinence supplies and catheters, and with a 97% customer satisfaction rating, their customer service is unmatched. Aeroflow Urology is an accredited Medicare and Medicaid provider and accepts most commercial insurance. To learn more about Aeroflow Urology and how to receive continence care supplies through insurance, visit aeroflowurology.com.
