WARRENDALE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International announced today that the AeroTech® Digital Summit will take place online on March 9-11, 2021. The three-day digital program will cover critical topics in aerospace and defense, including automation, artificial intelligence, autonomous and unmanned systems, electric and connected aircraft, air taxis and advanced manufacturing.
"The past year brought challenges and disruptions across the aerospace industry, but also opportunities. The AeroTech Digital Summit will again serve as that pivotal point for reconnecting industry, reigniting innovation and service for the next generation of aerospace," said Frank Bokulich, manager of engineering events at SAE International. "We are pleased to once again offer this digital gathering place for attendees to engage with leaders and forge connections across the industry to enable the development of emerging technologies."
Through an array of panel discussions, technical sessions and keynote presentations, participants will have the opportunity to interact with and hear from the brightest minds in the industry to discuss the practical application and implementation of industry innovations and cutting-edge research.
Over the three days, the AeroTech Digital Summit will feature keynote addresses by:
- Mark Cousin, CEO of Acubed
- Roei Ganzarski, CEO of magniX
- Dale Tutt, Vice President of Aerospace and Defense Industry at Siemens Digital Industries Software
Participants will also have access to on-demand presentations and a networking forum to connect with key stakeholders, innovators and OEMs about real-world challenges surrounding automation, electrification, connectivity, systems engineering, data and environmental sustainability.
The AeroTech Digital Summit is sponsored by Boeing (Platinum Sponsor) and Collins Aerospace (Gold Sponsor).
To see the full program and learn more about the AeroTech Digital Summit, please visit: https://www.sae.org/attend/aerotech.
To register for the event, please visit: https://www.sae.org/attend/aerotech/registration.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
###
Media Contact
Justin Falce, SAE International, 7247727562, justin.falce@sae.org
SOURCE SAE International