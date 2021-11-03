OXFORD, Conn., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aeroturn LLC, a leading turnstile manufacturer that offers 100% Made in The USA turnstiles, today announced that the company will be exhibiting at the ISC East show and showcasing a timeline of its unique turnstile solutions from the past 20 years in booth #1118. The show will take place at the Jacob Javits Center in NYC on November 17th & 18th 2021. ISC East is the Northeast's largest security trade show hosted in collaboration with premier sponsor Security Industry Association (SIA) and in partnership with ASIS NYC. Each year security dealers, installers, integrators, and consultants, along with corporate, government and law enforcement/first responder practitioners, convene in New York City to network, learn and evaluate the latest technologies and solutions. This makes it the perfect venue for Aeroturn to celebrate its 20-year anniversary and make another groundbreaking announcement regarding its unprecedented reliability that will prove once again why its turnstiles are the only choice when it comes to perimeter protection.
As a special anniversary celebration, attendees will be able to see a timeline of Aeroturn's turnstile solutions that have been implemented at customer sites over the last 20 years. On display will be four different types of turnstiles that were installed at various customer sites who have never had a malfunction – two of which utilize unique biometric interfaces. Beginning with one of the earlier turnstiles is the Twin Arm Linear turnstile introduced at Harvard University's Baker Library in 2005. This turnstile has custom solid Quarter Sawn White Oak and is still going strong in 2021. The second turnstile that will be on display is an Optical Glass Panels Translating Hinge Portal turnstile with a custom mechanism motion fully patented with 100% unique claims. This turnstile solution was deployed in 2006 at One Beacon Insurance HQ and has never experienced any issues. "We are looking forward to celebrating this milestone anniversary at ISC East and making a huge announcement that will set the bar even higher in the perimeter protection industry," states Michael Stoll, VP of Technical Sales & Marketing. "We are proud that our turnstile solutions have now expanded internationally and can be found in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands and look forward to our continued growth."
A third turnstile featured at the Aeroturn booth can be found at the US Secret Service Technical Security Division (USSS TSD) since 2007. This exterior 3-arm rotary zero-rust cosmetics turnstile was customized to be fully uncovered and exposed to the elements and powder-coated to meet historical requirements. With no downtime, the USSS TSD has relied on Aeroturn to keep its perimeter secure for 14 years.
The fourth turnstile that will be on display is an optical glass panel fixed hinge X-wing turnstile lane which was installed in 2013 at MIT University's Multi-purpose Class A Space. This turnstile was customized with unlimited cosmetic & functionality options creating a customized solution. ISC East attendees can stop by booth #1118 to celebrate Aeroturn's 20-year milestone and see its history come alive through storyboards covering its successful turnstile installations over the past two decades.
Aeroturn has built a solid reputation by gaining recognition as the industry standard when it comes to quality turnstiles. To schedule a live demonstration and witness the company's historic turnstile solutions at booth #1118 at ISC East, please send an email to sales@aeroturn.com.
For further information on Aeroturn turnstile solutions, visit http://www.aeroturn.com.
About Aeroturn LLC
Based out of our 100% Made in USA Oxford, CT location, Aeroturn has been offering integrators and end users this century's turnstiles that include a comprehensive range of turnstile products. With an engineering team that is second to none; the team has been together for over two and a half decades in the product design, development and manufacturing field and continues to lead the way in the security industry. Since its inception in 2001, Aeroturn offers every customer a 5-year warranty, zero maintenance mechanisms, 10 million cycles guaranteed, site specific cabinets, 10,000 cycle factory burn-in, and industry unique-factory direct delivery & installation. The company installed its first turnstiles in 2003 and 2004 and has not stopped delivering quality turnstiles and services over the years to its high-profile customers in a wide variety of vertical markets that includes commercial, private, government, industrial, bio-pharma and education. Working closely with the architect, consultant & engineering community, Aeroturn understands the specific needs of its customers and continues to exceed expectations on each and every project. For further information on Aeroturn's turnkey turnstile solutions, visit http://www.aeroturn.com.
