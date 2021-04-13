OXFORD, Conn., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aeroturn LLC, a leading turnstile manufacturer that offers 100% Made in The USA turnstiles, today announced that it has forged a strategic partnership with Harbor East over the years and installed its X-Wing turnstiles at various multi-tenant buildings in the prestigious Harbor East Community. Harbor East is a $1.67 billion mixed-use development on Baltimore's waterfront and has become one of Baltimore's most visible, rapidly emerging neighborhoods – one that has become a premier destination for national employers, local residents and visitors seeking a dynamic metropolitan experience. Harbor East is home to 3.75 million square feet of office, retail, restaurant, and hotel space, including the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore. Among the neighborhood's most distinctive characteristics are 1.6 million square feet of Class A office space – home to Franklin Templeton, Morgan Stanley, Hogan Lovells, OneMain Financial, Medifast Inc., Brown Advisory, and Deutsche Bank, as well as Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and Kennedy Krieger Institute.
Aeroturn's relationship with Harbor East Management Group started six years ago when the company teamed up with MidPoint Technology Group, a MD-based technical services company that provides integration of system solutions that includes AV, Electronic Security, Structured Cabling and IT-Wireless Services.Over the years, Aeroturn's turnstiles were deployed at numerous Class A building locations at Harbor East which includes 650 South Exeter Street with 4 lanes of X-Wing turnstiles installed and 1001 Fleet Street with 3 lanes of X-Wing turnstiles deployed. Both projects were a huge success due to the collaboration and impeccable teamwork of Aeroturn, Harbor East Management Group, and MidPoint Technologies. "In the past six years we have not had a single issue with any of the Aeroturn turnstiles installed throughout Harbor East," states Gerben Van Dorpe, RPA®, Senior Property Manager at Harbor East Management Group, LLC. "We have been extremely happy with our decision to implement Aeroturn's turnstile solutions and based our decision on their stellar reputation in the industry in addition to great pricing and the ability to customize the turnstile solution to meet our needs."
During each project, Aeroturn went the extra mile and was on hand to take measurements and come back with templates to ensure a successful implementation. Recently, when Harbor East was looking to replace its existing turnstiles at Legg Mason Tower; Aeroturn was ready to lend a helping hand and provide first-class support and service once again. Based on its turnstiles past performance, Harbor East quickly turned to Aeroturn for advice on how to handle the upgrade. Legg Mason Tower is a 24-story glass high-rise located at 100 International Drive in Baltimore's Harbor East development. Future plans includes replacing the building's existing turnstiles with 7 lanes of X-wing turnstiles. Completed in May 2009, the 650,000-square-foot waterfront skyscraper was developed by Harbor East Development Group, which is situated at the edge of the city's Inner Harbor. It is also known as the home campus of the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School.
"We are thrilled that Harbor East has put their faith in Aeroturn over the years to deliver quality turnstile solutions and will continue to exceed all expectations on future projects and never let them down," states Michael Stoll, VP of Technical Sales & Marketing at Aeroturn. For further information on Aeroturn turnstile solutions, visit http://www.aeroturn.com or send an email to sales@aeroturn.com.
About Aeroturn LLC
Based out of our 100% Made in USA Oxford, CT location, Aeroturn has been offering integrators and end users this century's turnstiles that include a comprehensive range of turnstile products. With an engineering team that is second to none; the team has been together for over two and a half decades in the product design, development and manufacturing field and continues to lead the way in the security industry. Since its inception in 2001, Aeroturn offers every customer a 5-year warranty, zero maintenance mechanisms, 10 million passages guaranteed, site specific cabinets, 10,000 cycle factory burn-in, and industry unique-factory direct delivery & installation. The company installed its first turnstiles in 2003 and 2004 and has not stopped delivering quality turnstiles and services over the years to its high-profile customers in a wide variety of vertical markets that includes commercial, private, government, industrial, bio-pharma and education. Working closely with the architect, consultant & engineering community, Aeroturn understands the specific needs of its customers and continues to exceed expectations on each and every project. For further information on Aeroturn's turnkey turnstile solutions, visit http://www.aeroturn.com.
About Harbor East
Since 1996, Harbor East has become one of Baltimore's most visible, rapidly emerging neighborhoods – one that has become a premier destination for national employers, local residents and visitors seeking a dynamic metropolitan experience. The Harbor East community consists of approximately 1,000 apartments and condominiums and 1,800 hotel rooms. The Four Seasons Private Residences, perched atop the Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, consists of more than 60 condominium units and boasts club level amenities such as an infinity pool, masonry fire pit and grill areas, and a dog walking park. Liberty Harbor East, which opened Summer 2019, offers 282 luxury apartment units and 35 condominiums and features a new flagship Whole Foods Market at the street level. The 50,000 square foot grocery store includes a second-floor mezzanine with balconies for seating overlooking the water. Baltimore City residents and visitors are served by more than 350,000 square feet of shops and restaurants and can presently enjoy a seven-screen movie theatre, 50,000 square foot fitness facility, and a 200-slip marina – located along a scenic stretch of the 8-mile long Harbor Promenade. There are 5,800 structural parking spaces within Harbor East.
Harbor East has become widely known as Baltimore's destination shopping district. The neighborhood offers renowned national brands including but not limited to Allen Edmonds, J.Crew, Anthropologie, Warby Parker, lululemon, Madewell, Under Armour Brand House, South Moon Under, Free People, and MAC Cosmetics, as well as the best of local and regional operators. Restaurants in Harbor East are consistently rated as some of Baltimore's, and the region's, best as well. For further information on Harbor East, visit http://www.harboreast.com.
