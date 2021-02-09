OXFORD, Conn., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aeroturn LLC, a leading turnstile manufacturer that offers 100% Made In The USA turnstiles, today announced that it has been selected to deploy its turnstiles by one of the nation's largest family housing finance leader. Currently, the multiple building campus consists of five buildings and is in the middle of a major security upgrade that includes the latest contactless biometric technology. The finance lender was looking for a turnstile manufacturer who was up to the challenge of developing a customized solution that could integrate easily with brand new biometric facial recognition readers with high throughput capabilities. Aeroturn was the clear winner and joined forces with Siemens to ensure a successful deployment. Aeroturn also designed, fabricated, and delivered a single lane test rig prior to the project commencement to help with a seamless integration to the new biometric technology.
"We are thrilled to have been selected by this financial giant for this important upgrade as the best turnstile solution in the industry to meet their security needs," states Michael Stoll, VP of Technical Sales & Marketing at Aeroturn. "Aeroturn has been working closely with Siemens to ensure a seamless installation of our X-wing turnstile, which offers durability, reliability our 5-year warranty & zero maintenance mechanisms, and a 10 million passages guarantee." The project currently consists of 15 lanes of Aeroturn X-wing turnstiles with a customized biometric reader interface being installed within a one-year timeframe. Additional HQ buildings are in the initial specifying stages.
Aeroturn continues to raise the bar on quality turnstile solutions and help high-profile facilities in multiple vertical markets improve safety and security. For further information on Aeroturn turnstile solutions, visit http://www.aeroturn.com or send an email to sales@aeroturn.com.
About Aeroturn LLC
Based out of our 100% Made in USA Oxford, CT location, Aeroturn has been offering integrators and end users this century's turnstiles that include a comprehensive range of turnstile products. With an engineering team that is second to none; the team has been together for over two and a half decades in the product design, development and manufacturing field and continues to lead the way in the security industry. Since its inception in 2001, Aeroturn offers every customer a 5-year warranty, zero maintenance mechanisms, 10 million passages guaranteed, site specific cabinets, 10,000 cycle factory burn-in, and industry unique-factory direct delivery & installation. The company installed its first turnstiles in 2003 and 2004 and has not stopped delivering quality turnstiles and services over the years to its high-profile customers in a wide variety of vertical markets that includes commercial, private, government, industrial, bio-pharma and education. Working closely with the architect, consultant & engineering community, Aeroturn understands the specific needs of its customers and continues to exceed expectations on each and every project. For further information on Aeroturn's turnkey turnstile solutions, visit http://www.aeroturn.com.
