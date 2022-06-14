Salesforce legal tech specialty firm becomes newest division of larger company
TAMPA, Fla., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After building a successful practice providing Salesforce related consulting and implementation services, CarsonWhitfield has found a new home, becoming part of the veteran legal management and consulting firm, Affinity Consulting Group. The move enables CarsonWhitfield to continue to provide its clients with the team and technology expertise they have come to rely on, while also giving them access to extensive additional resources and services offered by Affinity Consulting.
Kelly Whitfield, founder of CarsonWhitfield, says, "I am very excited about our future with Affinity. I've spent my career helping legal professionals leverage technology to achieve their goals, and now, with Affinity, my incredible team and I have access to even more resources and opportunities to serve our clients in a more holistic way. Our clients will continue to work with the team members they know from CarsonWhitfield while also having access to everything Affinity's team has to offer."
Debbie Foster, founder of Affinity Consulting Group, agrees. "Kelly has built a strong team with impressive Salesforce skills. This is an area where we see tremendous opportunity in the future and adding the CarsonWhitfield team is just what we needed to position ourselves for success going forward. We are thrilled to bring Kelly and her team on board to join our organization."
Affinity Consulting has long served as a guiding force behind positive change in legal organizations. The firm partners with clients to discover opportunities, work strategically, drive process improvements, increase efficiency, and better leverage technology, with the goal of allowing clients to focus on doing the work they love.
About Affinity Consulting Group
Affinity Consulting Group is a management and technology consulting company serving law firms, corporate legal departments and bar associations that inspires, enables, and empowers legal teams of all sizes to work more efficiently. The firm's holistic approach addresses the roles of people, processes, and technology in optimizing performance. For more information, visit http://www.affinityconsulting.com.
About CarsonWhitfield
CarsonWhitfield Consulting specializes in cloud-based CRM and case management solutions for the legal profession. CW serves clients of various sizes and practice areas, working with applications that are built on or integrate with the Salesforce platform. The firm helps clients navigate the analysis, acquisition, implementation, and/or maintenance of legal operations technology.
